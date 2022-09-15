Who is Teal Akerson? A look at how Santa Teresa surfer met Kaitlin Armstrong

NBC Dateline's new episode examines the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of killing "Mo" Wilson. Additionally, Teal Akerson is yet another name that is associated with the case. Reportedly, Akerson was a man that Armstrong met while she was hiding in Costa Rica.

The upcoming episode will potentially provide a clearer picture of the case and delve deep into the events that led to the crime. It will also look at the investigation of the murder of the pro-cyclist, the investigators' findings and a lot more.

That being said, read on to learn more details about Teal Akerson.

How did Kaitlin Armstrong and Teal Akerson meet?

The Daily Beast @thedailybeast Teal Akerson said he went on a few dates with Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas yoga teacher on the run for killing a love rival in Austin, in “secluded” spots. Now he knows why. trib.al/Cg4gcGr Teal Akerson said he went on a few dates with Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas yoga teacher on the run for killing a love rival in Austin, in “secluded” spots. Now he knows why. trib.al/Cg4gcGr

Teal Akerson is believed to be someone that Kaitlin Armstrong met while she was in hiding in Costa Rica. As per the Daily Beast, the two met at a tattoo shop, where Armstrong introduced herself as Ari. Armstrong told Akerson when they met that she'd just gone through a breakup that was ''real traumatizing.''

Teal Akerson said during an interaction with Austin American-Statesman that Armstrong insisted on going on dates with him only in ''secluded'' places. Akerson mentioned that after their meeting at the tattoo shop, the two exchanged numbers and later went on a ''bunch of dates.''

He said (obtained via the Daily Beast):

''I didn’t put any of it together, you wouldn’t imagine it. After it all happened, and I hear what she was really doing and running from, it made sense why she didn’t want to be seen—why she wanted to go to secluded places.''

Tony Plohetski @tplohetski NEW: Federal officials are now declaring Kaitlin Marie Armstrong a wanted fugitive in the murder of Moriah Wilson. NEW: Federal officials are now declaring Kaitlin Marie Armstrong a wanted fugitive in the murder of Moriah Wilson. https://t.co/AtbHLs38dG

According to a Daily Mail report, Teal Akerson also said that Armstrong told him she ''wasn't ready'' to get close to him as she was still not over her previous relationship. The publication also noted that Akerson was shocked to see Armstrong's old photos after she allegedly altered her appearance via plastic surgery.

Authorities reportedly found a receipt for $6,350 that they believe Armstrong used to pay in order to undergo a medical surgery that would alter her looks.

Armstrong was ultimately captured on June 29, 2022, by the police at Don Jon's Surf and Yoga Lodge. It is located on the Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica. Per E! News, Armstrong sold off her jeep and fled to Costa Rica using a fraudulent passport.

The alleged killer didn't just use different names or alter her facial appearance, she also trimmed and dyed her hair in an attempt to avoid being recognized. At the time of her arrest, according to U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, Armstrong was believed to be ''trying to learn new yoga, possibly to instruct.''

A quick look at the Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson's murder

Pro-cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was found shot dead at her friend's place on May 11, 2022. Hours before her death, Wilson had gone for a swim with Kaitlin Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Wilson and Strickland were involved in a fling in 2021 when Armstrong and the latter split for a brief period.

However, unbeknownst to Armstrong, Strickland and Wilson continued to stay in touch. E! News reported Strickland saying that he was never involved with Wilson romantically after he resumed his relationship with Armstrong. Authorities, meanwhile, believe that Armstrong was driven by romantic jealousy to murder Wilson.

You can watch the case on the upcoming Dateline episode on NBC on Friday, September 16, 2022.

