How to take the '13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz' on TikTok? Everything to know about the viral trend 

The '13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz' is the latest to jump aboard the bandwagon of quizzes and challenges on TikTok.
Meant to test “female energy,” the quiz poses questions about femininity and seduction skills and was developed by a website called 'Women Love Power.'
To take the test, users are expected to answer a series of questions, after which they are placed under one out of seven broad feminine archetypes. That apart, they are also categorized as falling under one of 13 feminine seduction archetypes such as The Diva, The Enigma and so on.
The test blew up and garnered millions of views once results from it started being shared on TikTok. However, despite its soaring popularity, it must be noted that the official website of 'Women Love Power' currently stands suspended. At the time of writing this article, no details were available about the website's return.
13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz: All you need to know about the viral TikTok trend
The test asks users a series of questions, which they have to answer on a scale of 1 to 5: 1 being "never" and 5 being "defintely agree."
Once all of the questions are answered, seven feminine archetypes are displayed on screen. These are representative of the things that mostly shape the test taker's life and make up the personality of an individual. The seven feminine archetypes are Lover, Huntress, Maiden, Mother, Queen, Mystic and Sage.
The seduction archetype falls under one of the aforementioned broader archetypes and gives players insights into their seduction skills. According to the test, the 13 feminine seduction archetypes are The Siren, The Boss, The Bohemian, The Coquette, The Sophisticate, The Gamine, The Ingenue, The Goddess, The Enigma, The Diva, The Empress, The Sensualist and The Lady.
The quiz also comes with a report that sums up the test taker's temptation archetype and shares the nitty-gritty of the various components that make up the personality of that individual.
Netizens flood social media with their feminine seduction archetypes, as suggested by the viral test
The TikTok quiz has garnered numerous opinions on Twitter, with many claiming that the results are true and accurate.
While TikTokers are obsessed with this test at the moment, other quizzes like the '5000 Character' and 'Mental Age' have also gone viral on the platform in the past.
Since these tests offer interesting insights into an individual's personality, skills, traits, and much more, they become immensely popular as social media users test themselves based on certain set parameters.
