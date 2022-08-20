How to take the '13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz' on TikTok? Everything to know about the viral trend 

The '13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz' is the latest to jump aboard the bandwagon of quizzes and challenges on TikTok.

Meant to test “female energy,” the quiz poses questions about femininity and seduction skills and was developed by a website called 'Women Love Power.'

To take the test, users are expected to answer a series of questions, after which they are placed under one out of seven broad feminine archetypes. That apart, they are also categorized as falling under one of 13 feminine seduction archetypes such as The Diva, The Enigma and so on.

. @NotoriousEzz



womenlovepower.com/seduction-arch… “The 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz” I urge every woman to take this test when you have time. It’s about 130 questions, but results are so fascinating. Lmk your results if you do. “The 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz” I urge every woman to take this test when you have time. It’s about 130 questions, but results are so fascinating. Lmk your results if you do. womenlovepower.com/seduction-arch…

The test blew up and garnered millions of views once results from it started being shared on TikTok. However, despite its soaring popularity, it must be noted that the official website of 'Women Love Power' currently stands suspended. At the time of writing this article, no details were available about the website's return.

13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz: All you need to know about the viral TikTok trend

Take the test to find out which feminine seduction archetype you fall under (Image via Women Love Power)

The test asks users a series of questions, which they have to answer on a scale of 1 to 5: 1 being "never" and 5 being "defintely agree."

Once all of the questions are answered, seven feminine archetypes are displayed on screen. These are representative of the things that mostly shape the test taker's life and make up the personality of an individual. The seven feminine archetypes are Lover, Huntress, Maiden, Mother, Queen, Mystic and Sage.

The seduction archetype falls under one of the aforementioned broader archetypes and gives players insights into their seduction skills. According to the test, the 13 feminine seduction archetypes are The Siren, The Boss, The Bohemian, The Coquette, The Sophisticate, The Gamine, The Ingenue, The Goddess, The Enigma, The Diva, The Empress, The Sensualist and The Lady.

The quiz also comes with a report that sums up the test taker's temptation archetype and shares the nitty-gritty of the various components that make up the personality of that individual.

Netizens flood social media with their feminine seduction archetypes, as suggested by the viral test

The TikTok quiz has garnered numerous opinions on Twitter, with many claiming that the results are true and accurate.

Dara Conquers @daraconquers 🤞🏻 Just finished answering 150 questions from the 13 feminine seduction archetypes quiz. The result says I’m The Sophisticate 🫣♥︎🤞🏻 Just finished answering 150 questions from the 13 feminine seduction archetypes quiz. The result says I’m The Sophisticate 🫣♥︎🌹🤞🏻✨ https://t.co/KSz0clVlQE

✩𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐞✩💜 @lycaiz I made the 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz and these are my results I made the 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes Quiz and these are my results https://t.co/43vHacoExg

I Help Women Level Up @itsonlytwiterr My seductive archetype is The Boss. I share this with Amal Clooney and Cleopatra. “When a [powerful] man senses that you do not fundamentally need him, you ignite his instinct to chase and conquer.” My seductive archetype is The Boss. I share this with Amal Clooney and Cleopatra. “When a [powerful] man senses that you do not fundamentally need him, you ignite his instinct to chase and conquer.”

Lola Scarpitta @LolaScarpitta - Yeah, like you’ve never taken a personality quiz!! I’m a Sophisticate btw…Jacqueline and I are like two peas in a pod. 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes: The "Sophisticate" - Women Love Power bit.ly/3d6Ft9W via @AyeshaKFaines Yeah, like you’ve never taken a personality quiz!! I’m a Sophisticate btw…Jacqueline and I are like two peas in a pod. 13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes: The "Sophisticate" - Women Love Power® - bit.ly/3d6Ft9W via @AyeshaKFaines

Sandi Cervix @LaBelleBrookie





13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes: The "Boss" - these results didn’t surprise me at all. of course I’m a boss 🙄 @ashnash been told me my attitude/aura keeps everyone at a respectful distance13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes: The "Boss" - tinyurl.com/yfhop3pw these results didn’t surprise me at all. of course I’m a boss 🙄 @ashnash been told me my attitude/aura keeps everyone at a respectful distance 😂13 Feminine Seduction Archetypes: The "Boss" - tinyurl.com/yfhop3pw

. @xunqiera i have been reading abt the 13 feminine seduction archetypes and according to results I’m the “Ingenue” i have been reading abt the 13 feminine seduction archetypes and according to results I’m the “Ingenue” https://t.co/XyEWtczSKl

While TikTokers are obsessed with this test at the moment, other quizzes like the '5000 Character' and 'Mental Age' have also gone viral on the platform in the past.

Since these tests offer interesting insights into an individual's personality, skills, traits, and much more, they become immensely popular as social media users test themselves based on certain set parameters.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal