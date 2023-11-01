How did Thierry Rautureau die? Cause of death explored as Seattle's The Chef in the Hat passes away at 64 

Thierry Rautureau, the popular celebrity chef from Seattle, tragically passed away after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis on October 29, 2023. Reportedly, the chef was 64 years old at the time of his death. Thierry Rautureau’s friend, Douglas, confirmed the news of his death and called him a “general soul and curious mind.”

In his statement, he described his last few days of hoping to find a lung donor and said:

“In his final months, toting an oxygen machine on his back, hoping for his opportunity of finding a lung donor while recognizing the reality of why it was available, Thierry’s ebullient personality belied any concern that this was a short term solution for him. His confidence in the process was contagious."

Expand Tweet

Known by his nickname, Chef in the Hat, Thierry Rautureau was born and brought up in France and moved to the USA when he was 20 years old.

Furthermore, apart from being a chef, he also co-hosted a radio show, Seattle Kitchen, on KIRO 97.3FM. He was also seen on a number of food shows on Food Network and was a judge on one of the seasons' of MasterChef USA.

Thierry Rautureau is survived by his wife, Kathleen Encell, and two sons, Ryan and Adrian. Also, the statement released by the celebrity chef’s friend stated that the friends and family are devastated by the loss. Social media platforms are also flooded with tributes from friends, fans, and colleagues of the chef from the industry.

Expand Tweet

Having appeared on “Top Chef Masters,” Thierry Rautureau grew to fame after appearing on MasterChef

Social media users were left mourning for Thierry Rautureau as he passed away on October 29, 2023. The French chef started off his career in 1987 after becoming the owner of Rover’s Restaurant.

He then opened many restaurants in the USA, including Luc, a French-American café and bar in Madison Valley, along with Loulay Kitchen & Bar in 2013. However, all of his restaurants shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also well-known for his radio talk show, Seattle Kitchen, where he and Tom Douglas discussed food and more with their guests. He then appeared on the Food Network’s Dining Around and Ready, Set, Cook! He received much love when he was featured on the second season of Top Chef Masters.

Expand Tweet

However, MasterChef USA was the turning point of his career, as that was the time when several people started recognizing Thierry Rautureau. Following that, in 2013, he played an essential part in the YouTube series Kitchen Circus. Being a celebrity chef, Rautureau prepared many delicacies for various celebrities like Jackson Browne, Hilary Clinton, and even Julia Child.

As he was extremely passionate about food, he was also one of the directors at Food Lifeline, an NGO that provided food to people through their programs.

Furthermore, he had also been the recipient of several awards, including Best Chefs in America. Moreover, he was also awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole in 2004 by the French government.

Expand Tweet

As Thierry tragically passed away at 64, tributes are continuously pouring on social media, as several people have been posting about how they will remember the chef for his food. The family has not yet spoken up about the loss and has not revealed the funeral and memorial service details.