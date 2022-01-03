How did TikToker Whitney Frost's son die? GoFundMe page raises over $17,400 to help pay off medical bills 

Tiktok creator Whitney Frost announced that her son passed away yesterday, and the internet is heartbroken. The mother-of-three has a TikTok account where she vlogs about her life's daily challenges.

Whitney started her journey as a content creator after finding out that two of her younger kids suffer from INAD (Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy), a genetic disorder that affects a person's nervous system.

Her TikTok account amassed over 1.7 million followers over time. Followers have donated over $17,400 on GoFundMe to help the creator reach her goal of $40,000.

How did TikToker Whitney Frost's son die? INAD explained

In a post made on Instagram, Whitney announced that her son, Harrison, had passed away on January 1. She explained that he "didn’t suffer and was surrounded by love." Harrison and his sister, Riley, have from the same genetic disorder.

INAD (Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy) affects fewer than 100 children worldwide. It affects the body and motor system, shutting down the body over time.

Whitney Frost explains her children's condition on her GoFundMe page:

'They stop walking, eating, talking ... until they’re essentially trapped in a body that doesn’t work. They have nerve pain and muscle spasms. They’re going blind and deaf.

"They’re basically paralyzed but floppy as newborns and need to be repositioned to prevent pressure sores. They’re fed through g-tubes. They have to be catheterized 4 times a day. They sleep with oxygen. They choke a lot and have to be suctioned.'

She created the fundraiser 2 years ago to support the expenses incurred from a clinical trial. Whitney is currently completing her masters program with her husband, Jason, being the sole earner of the family. Jason, too, suffers from multiple health issues owing to medical complications in the past.

The fundraiser helps Whitney Frost and her husband afford expensive caregiving for their children.

The internet is heartbroken on hearing the news

Whitney Frost was supported by a huge following on the internet. The mother had connected with viewers all over the world with her heart-touching content. Twitter was flooded with condolences after her son's death announcement.

tere 🎀 @txresamarie just learned that harrison (whitney frost's son) passed away :((( can't believe i can be this heartbroken about the death of someone i only know and see on tiktok. rest easy, harrison 🤍 just learned that harrison (whitney frost's son) passed away :((( can't believe i can be this heartbroken about the death of someone i only know and see on tiktok. rest easy, harrison 🤍

ashley🐘 @aaashlxyyy anyone else follow Whitney frost on tiktok? my heart is absolutely breaking for her and her family right now 💔 anyone else follow Whitney frost on tiktok? my heart is absolutely breaking for her and her family right now 💔

Lauren Elizabeth 🌹 @xLauren_Mx Anyone else follow Whitney Frost on Tik Tok? She has two terminally ill children and lost her son Harrison yesterday and her daughter Riley is doing very poorly 😭 I’ve been thinking about her all day I cannot imagine Anyone else follow Whitney Frost on Tik Tok? She has two terminally ill children and lost her son Harrison yesterday and her daughter Riley is doing very poorly 😭 I’ve been thinking about her all day I cannot imagine

renee 🌵 @eenerssej I’m bawling my eyes out at Whitney Frost losing her son, and now she says her daughter isn’t doing good. 😭💔 I’m bawling my eyes out at Whitney Frost losing her son, and now she says her daughter isn’t doing good. 😭💔

☻ 𝓈𝓂 @mnrmama I am so sad Whitney frost’s little boy passed 🥺🥺🥺💔 I am so sad Whitney frost’s little boy passed 🥺🥺🥺💔

nicholle @nicholleelynnee Anyone else follow Whitney Frost on Tiktok?? I’m devastated to see that her son passed away yesterday 😭 Anyone else follow Whitney Frost on Tiktok?? I’m devastated to see that her son passed away yesterday 😭

A few hours after Frost's sad announcement, she uploaded a video on TikTok, where the mother seemed distraught over the condition of her daughter, Riley. Her followers are constantly praying for the little girl.

Witney also has a 15-year-old daughter, Natalie.

