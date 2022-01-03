How did TikToker Whitney Frost's son die? GoFundMe page raises over $17,400 to help pay off medical bills 

Tiktok creator Whitney Frost announced that her son passed away yesterday, and the internet is heartbroken. The mother-of-three has a TikTok account where she vlogs about her life's daily challenges.
Whitney started her journey as a content creator after finding out that two of her younger kids suffer from INAD (Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy), a genetic disorder that affects a person's nervous system.
Her TikTok account amassed over 1.7 million followers over time. Followers have donated over $17,400 on GoFundMe to help the creator reach her goal of $40,000.
How did TikToker Whitney Frost's son die? INAD explained
In a post made on Instagram, Whitney announced that her son, Harrison, had passed away on January 1. She explained that he "didn’t suffer and was surrounded by love." Harrison and his sister, Riley, have from the same genetic disorder.
INAD (Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy) affects fewer than 100 children worldwide. It affects the body and motor system, shutting down the body over time.
Whitney Frost explains her children's condition on her GoFundMe page:
'They stop walking, eating, talking ... until they’re essentially trapped in a body that doesn’t work. They have nerve pain and muscle spasms. They’re going blind and deaf.
"They’re basically paralyzed but floppy as newborns and need to be repositioned to prevent pressure sores. They’re fed through g-tubes. They have to be catheterized 4 times a day. They sleep with oxygen. They choke a lot and have to be suctioned.'
She created the fundraiser 2 years ago to support the expenses incurred from a clinical trial. Whitney is currently completing her masters program with her husband, Jason, being the sole earner of the family. Jason, too, suffers from multiple health issues owing to medical complications in the past.
The fundraiser helps Whitney Frost and her husband afford expensive caregiving for their children.
The internet is heartbroken on hearing the news
Whitney Frost was supported by a huge following on the internet. The mother had connected with viewers all over the world with her heart-touching content. Twitter was flooded with condolences after her son's death announcement.
A few hours after Frost's sad announcement, she uploaded a video on TikTok, where the mother seemed distraught over the condition of her daughter, Riley. Her followers are constantly praying for the little girl.
Witney also has a 15-year-old daughter, Natalie.
