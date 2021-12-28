Who was Lee Roy Elizondo, aka VooDooTheMenace? Tributes pour in after TikToker's sudden death

Tiktok recently lost one of its gems. Lee Roy Elizondo, aka VooDooTheMenace, was famous for making funny videos and collaborations with other creators. He also made clips expressing his views on TikTok trends.

Joshua Watrous, the best friend of Elizondo, created a GoFundMe account, announcing that Lee had passed away. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit VooDooTheMenace's mother and family. It has a goal of $50,000, out of which around $5,000 has already been raised.

Who was Lee Roy Elizondo? How did he die?

Popularly known as VooDooTheMenace, Lee Roy Elizondo was a 30-year-old TikTok creator from Lawton, Oklahoma. His account had over 85,000 followers, while he had over 10,000 followers on Instagram and even owned a merchandise store.

Lee Roy Elizondo was known for making funny and reaction videos. His other content included roasting trends and collaborations with other creators. The internet star talked a lot about men's mental health in his videos.

Since his death was announced, the latest clip on his account has received multiple comments from his supporters.

Fans were shocked at the sudden news and shared their grief on social media.

Fans expressing their grief (Image via voodoo_0692/Instagram)

Joshua, who set up the fundraiser, described Elizondo as a kind, giving man. He missed his friend and explained that while VooDooTheMenace looked like a hard-headed sarcastic man in his content, he was a philanthropist who would never shy away from helping people.

"Those of you who knew Lee Roy needed no explanation for the man that he was, but to those who don't, he was a caring man, a soldier, a philanthropist, a comedian, and a warrior. He was always sarcastic and hard-headed, but he was one of the smartest and kindest guys I ever knew."

He further added that Lee Roy Elizondo loved and cared for his close ones very deeply. It was also noted that the creator served in the Army, but the service length wasn't mentioned.

"He cared very deeply for his family, his soldiers when he served in the Army, and anyone who crossed his path."

Joshua also revealed that Lee Roy Elizondo tried to help out as many people as he could:

"He was always quick to help someone in need and spent a lot of his spare time doing what we would call charity, but what he would just call helping out. Lee Roy would have given the shirt off his back to help someone in need."

The reason for his demise wasn't disclosed in the post but speculated news say the online sensation died due to Covid. All the proceeds raised from the fundraiser will be given to Lee Roy Elizondo's mother and family.

