How and when to watch How to Murder Your Husband

With How to Murder Your Husband, Lifetime is bringing to its viewers the lurid story of a Portland romance novelist accused of murdering her husband in 2018. The thrilling tale of the novelist-murderer will be available on the small screen this weekend on January 14, 2023, on the Lifetime channel.

The movie follows the spine-chilling crime story of a writer who fantasized about murdering her husband and wrote an essay detailing the killing of a spouse. But she didn't just stop there and put it into practice.

How to Murder Your Husband is based on a true story

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"Based on a true story, Nancy Crampton-Brophy (Cybill Shepherd), seemed to have a knack for writing about murder. The Portland-based romance-thriller novelist authored books about relationships that were tumultuous, while using seductive men on the covers to lure in her readers. Often, her books featured women protagonists who fantasized about killing their own husbands or fleeing their husbands and faking their own deaths. And then, in 2022 in a shocking turn of events, Brophy was convicted of killing her own husband."

How to watch the movie?

How to Murder Your Husband premieres on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 8 PM ET. It is a Lifetime original feature and will be exclusively available on the Lifetime channel. If you miss the movie on Saturday, it will re-air on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 12:01 AM and 10:03 PM. The movie can also be streamed on mylifetime.com.

Cybill Shepherd plays the role of the novelist

Here is the entire cast list of How to Murder Your Husband:

Cybill Shepherd as Nancy Crampton-Brophy

Steve Guttenberg as David, Nancy’s husband

Hilary Jardine as Laura Manchester

Lisa Durupt as Sharon Halsey

Camille Mitchell as Frances

Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Lily

Aaron Craven as Gary Winters

Serge Houde as Probate Judge

Jason O. Johnson as Mitch Krayton

Camille Hollett-French as Elaine

Sandy Minh Abley as Jennifer Crampton

Chiara Guzzo as Luciana

Kate Mitchell as Karen Brophy

The movie is based on novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy who killed her husband in 2018 at Oregon Culinary Institute

Romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy shocked the world when she made headlines for murdering her husband, a news that soon became one of the most captivating Portland stories of 2022.

She had killed her husband on June 2, 2018, inside the Oregon Culinary Institute at Southwest 17th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Her husband, chef Dan Brophy, was an instructor at the institute.

Crampton-Brophy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, but it was not until May 2022 that she was convicted of shooting and killing her husband after a seven-week trial. Nancy was sentenced to life in prison, and is currently serving her sentence at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Only after her arrest did Nancy's case attain worldwide attention after someone discovered that she had written an online essay titled How to Murder Your Husband before she committed the murder. But it was excluded from the evidence.

Poll : 0 votes