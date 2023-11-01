How did Tyler Christopher die? Days of Our Lives and General Hospital star's cause of death explored

Tyler Christopher, known for his acclaimed stints on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died on Tuesday, October 31, in San Diego. He was 50. The cause of Tyler Christopher’s death has been cited as a “cardiac event.” Chi Muoi Lo, the actor’s manager, confirmed his demise, stating that it is “incredibly shocking” and that he is “devastated by his loss.”

“He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend…My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” Lo said.

Maurice Benard, the lead man of General Hospital and Tyler Christopher’s former co-star, broke the news on Instagram, calling him a “truly talented individual.”

Maurice Benard is ‘devastated’ at former co-star Tyler Christopher’s death

In his post, Maurice Benard said that Christopher died after a “cardiac event” in his San Diego apartment. The rest of his post read:

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting…Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Benard, who portrays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital, hailed Christopher for being frank about his mental health issues and speaking “about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

“We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father,” he added.

A “heartbroken” Frank Valentini expressed his “heartfelt sympathies” to Tyler Christopher’s loved ones. Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, issued a statement in which he described Tyler Christopher as a “kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine.”

Christopher had a continuous run as Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 1999. Given the character’s significance, other actors played the complex man, only for the Joliet, Illinois native to come back for two more stints: One in 2003–2011 and another in 2013–2016.

The actor, who was once married to Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, also portrayed Connor Bishop on the ABC soap opera between 2004 and 2005. Further, Tyler Christopher played Signore Christofero in the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

As for his personal life, his marriage to Longoria lasted two years (2002 to 2004). He later tied the knot with auto racing reporter Brienne Pedigo on September 27, 2008. The couple became parents to two children, a son named Greysun James and a daughter named Boheme. Pedigo and the actor split in February 2019.

On November 11, 2019, Christopher was arrested in Indiana and charged with public intoxication. He paid a small fine and pled guilty. The Daytime Emmy Awardee acknowledged his problems with alcohol in 2022 during the State Of Mind with Maurice Benard podcast.

Christopher said that he had his first drink at nine and “cannot survive it” even after four decades.

“At some point, it will kill you, and it has. Three times, I have flatlined. ... and they brought me back,” he added.

A couple of the episodes were due to poisoning, while one happened because of withdrawal, he explained. The actor was also placed under the guardianship of his sister, Susan Asmo Baker, but told Bloomberg in July that he has since regained "control" of his life.

Tyler Christopher is survived by his children and father.