Who was Tyler Christopher married to? Marriages explored as Days of Our Lives star dies aged 50 

Popular TV actor Tyler Christopher tragically passed away at the age of 50 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The news was confirmed by Maurice Benard, his co-star from General Hospital, who revealed that the actor died due to a cardiac arrest in his San Diego apartment.

In the caption to his Instagram post, he also talked about how Christopher was open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and his alcohol addiction.

The news of Tyler Christopher’s death came as a shock to the masses, who have known him for his popular roles in Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Lying Game, and many more.

Tyler Christopher was married to Eva Longoria, but the couple got divorced just after 2 years of tying the knot. Following that, he married ESPN reporter, Brienne Pedigo, in 2008, but the couple announced their separation in 2019.

Tyler Christopher was a father to two kids

Christopher started his long-standing career in television 30 years back in 1993 with General Hospital, where he met Venessa Marcil.

The two dated for a while, and then got engaged. However, they called it off within a few months and announced their break up. Tyler Christopher was also in the news for dating Natalia Livingston, but this relationship too was short-lived.

He then met his ex-wife, Eva Longoria, and the duo announced their marriage in 2002. However, after exactly 2 years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 2004.

Tyler then married Auto Racing reporter Brienne Pedigo, and the couple tied the knot in 2008. They welcomed their first child, a son named Greysun, in 2009.

Six years later, their daughter Boheme was born in 2015.

However, his marriage with Pedigo ended in February 2019, when the couple filed for divorce, as per USA Today.

The actor often discussed how he had a successful acting career, but has been unlucky in love, as none of his marriages and relationships lasted long.

In his Instagram post, Maurice Benard mentioned that Christopher's children are mourning their father's unexpected demise. At the time of writing, the actor's family had not released any statement following his death.

News of his passing was also confirmed by his manager.