How to use Spotify Icebergify? Steps Revealed

Spotify Icebergify is a new tool introduced by Spotify that has gained a lot of attention from music lovers, making them view the streaming app in a new light.

The Spotify Icebergify, created by Akshay Raj, a Rice University Computer & Data Sciences freshman, shows all of your favorite artists via an illustrated iceberg.

The interface takes the shape of an iceberg submerged in water, with the bottom to top parts bearing functions and significance. The Icebergify function aids Spotify users in categorizing their music tastes, and they can also compare the Icebergify chart with other users.

Trending Spotify Icebergify is created via your listening trends

Spotify Icebergify, also known as the "Spotify Iceberg Chart Generator," collates your listening trends data from your top 50 artists across short-term, medium-term, and long-term periods.

The information gathered is used to create a chart that looks like an iceberg to show you what artists you haven't listened to for a few months and who you currently listen to.

The Icebergify layout takes the artists you listen to regularly and ranks them according to their popularity on the Iceberg. The artists who are not so popular are also ranked, but they're placed at the bottom of the Iceberg.

The Icebergify feature takes streams, shares, saves, likes, and followers into account when ranking your most-listened-to artists.

For instance, if you listen to Taylor Swift and other famous artists, Icebergify ranks the artists at the top of the Iceberg, but if you listen to artists who are not popular, it ranks them at the bottom. So, the group shows up blank if you don't listen to artists with a low popularity level.

If you want to share your Icebergify chart with others, you need to spice up your music taste and work it up.

How to create and Use the Spotify Icebergify.

To get your Icebergify chart, like most Spotify music analysis tools, you must go to the website and grant the website access to explore your Spotify account. If you want to keep your information private, don't venture.

If you are willing to permit the website, then follow these steps to curate your Icebergify personalized music chart:

Visit the Icebergify website

Click on the button that displays "create yours."

Log in to your Spotify account next.

The website will analyze your data.

Finally, an "Iceberg" will be generated to feature your most-listened-to artists.

You can then use Icebergify to analyze your music taste and share it with other Spotify users. Generating your Spotify "Iceberg" might take a couple of tries before it works.

All you have to do is continually refresh the site, then maybe clear your cookies and site data. The latest feature on the music-streaming app is free, and Raj has made it known that he does not intend to monetize.

To share your Spotify Iceberg, save the image, screenshot it, download it on your mobile device, or right-click it on your laptop or PC to save the image. You can then share it on your various social media platforms so that other Spotify users can see your Spotify Icebergify chart.

Is Spotify Icebergify safe to use? Yes, it is. There's nothing to worry about, as the site analyses your data to generate your "iceberg." The website does not save your Spotify data.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far