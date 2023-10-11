How to vote for your favorite contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 32? Voting rules and process explained

Dancing with the Stars season 32 has captured the attention of millions, and as the competition heats up, so does the importance of public voting. The public vote can make or break a contestant's dream of winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Voting is open to viewers in the United States and Canada, and there are two primary ways to cast your vote, namely online through the official ABC website and via SMS text messages.

The voting window is narrow, opening at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and closing during the last commercial break of the live show. Season 32 has also seen the removal of the "judges' save" feature, making public votes more crucial than ever.

Voting rules and procedures for Dancing with the Stars season 32

The most immediate action for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars season 32 viewers is to be aware of the voting window. It opens at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT every Tuesday. This is when the live show is aired in the Eastern Time Zone.

The window for casting your vote closes during the last commercial break after all the couples have performed their routines. This is a critical piece of information because votes cast outside this window won't be counted.

Online voting is a popular method and it's quite straightforward. To vote online:

You'll need to go to DWTSVote.ABC.com.

Once there, you'll see a list of the couples still in the competition.

You can select the couple or couples you wish to vote for

Click "Save Votes”.

You can only cast up to 10 votes per Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode through this method. To be eligible for online voting, you must be at least 18 years old and located in the United States or Canada.

Text voting is another option and it's just as simple. To vote for a contestant via text, you'll need to send a specific keyword to the number 21523.

For example, if you want to vote for Xochitl Gomez and Valentin, you would text "XOCHITL" to 21523. Like online voting, you're allowed up to 10 votes per episode via text. However, text voting is only open to those who are at least 18 years old and located in the United States.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 has brought some changes that directly impact the voting process. One significant alteration is the removal of the "judges' save" feature.

In previous seasons, judges had the power to save one couple from elimination, but this season, the fate of the contestants lies solely in the hands of the public. This makes each vote more valuable, as it could be the deciding factor in whether a couple stays or faces elimination.

Measures are in place to ensure that each person can only cast a maximum of 20 votes per episode—10 online and 10 via text. This is to prevent any single viewer from having an undue influence on the outcome of the competition.

Voting in Dancing with the Stars season 32 is a straightforward but regulated process. With two methods available, online and text, viewers have multiple ways to support their favorite contestants. The absence of the "judges' save" feature this season makes public voting all the more critical.

Eligibility criteria such as age and geographical location are strictly enforced to ensure a fair competition. So, as the season progresses and the competition intensifies, make sure to cast your votes and have a say in who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy.