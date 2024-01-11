How to watch Ancient Aliens season 20 for free? Streaming options explored 

History Channel’s popular series Ancient Aliens entered its 20th season, which premiered on January 5, 2024, Friday. The show’s host, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, returns for this season as he continues to delve deeper into ancient mysteries from around the world.

Along with Giorgio, Prometheus Entertainment once again joined hands with the History Channel to bring the show to fans.

According to History.com, the synopsis for Ancient Aliens reads:

“Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, from early cave drawings to continued mass sightings in the US, each episode in this hit HISTORY series gives historic depth to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age old debate. Did intelligent beings from outer space visit Earth thousands of years ago?”

Since its release, the television series has amassed a huge fan base. As the show has finally premiered the first episode of the latest season, fans are wondering where to stream the new episodes.

Though the show has been available on multiple streaming platforms and cable TV networks, some OTT platforms are offering a chance to watch the show for free.

Ancient Aliens season 20 can be streamed on Philo

History Channel’s Ancient Aliens season 20 is available on many popular streaming platforms. However, the show cannot be streamed for free and requires a monthly subscription cost.

Therefore, fans who don’t have a cable TV network or any streaming service subscription can stream the show on the streaming platform Philo.

Philo is an entertainment streaming platform that has over 60 live television channels with free trials. The streaming platform offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Users can sign in through their email ID or mobile number. Following that, a link will be sent to the registered email address or mobile number.

Click on the link to confirm the sign-in. As the sign-in procedure is done, click on “Start free trial’’ to stream. Thus, Ancient Aliens season 20 can be streamed for free.

The subscription cost for one month on Philo is $25. Along with History Channel, the streaming platform has over 70 popular live television channels, such as MTV, Comedy Central, and many more.

Users of Philo TV can stream TV shows and series through three devices at the same time.

Philo is available on Amazon Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Android TV, and Apple TV. For computer and laptop users, the streaming service for the platform can be accessed through Phlio.com.

Airing since March 2009, Ancients Aliens was released as a two-hour documentary special for History Channel. Later, the show aired for multiple episodes released every week.

As of now, a total of twenty seasons have been developed for the show, with over 240 episodes.

Recently, the History Channel released Ancient Aliens season 20. The first episode of the latest season was aired on January 5. The next episode will be released on January 12 at 9 pm. New episodes will be released every Friday.