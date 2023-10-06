The 2023 China Open final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev has become the most-watched tennis match on Italian SuperTennis TV channel since its launch at the end of 2008.

According to a report by the media outlet, an average of 478,779 fans watched Sinner defeat Medvedev to clinch the title, which represents a 4.65 percent viewership share for the tournament.

The overall live broadcast of the final saw 1,192,090 spectators for at least one minute, with contacts exceeding two million (2,000,772) during the course of the day.

The previous average viewership record was just above 476,000, which was set by Sara Errani and Serena Williams in the 2014 Internazionali BNL d'Italia final.

Jannik Sinner clinches China Open 2023 title, puts himself in good position to qualify for ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 China Open final.

Jannik Sinner broke his hoodoo against Daniil Medvedev to clinch the 2023 China Open title.

Sinner and Medvedev locked horns in the summit clash in Beijing, with the former heading into the contest with a 6-0 losing record against the Russian. Sinner, however, put in a strong display to neutralize the former World No. 1's threat and win 7-6(2), 7-6(2) — his 49th victory on the ATP tour this year.

With the win, Sinner rose to fourth in the ATP rankings, becoming only the second Italian (after Adriano Panatta in August 1976) to break into the top five. It has also seen the 22-year-old solidify his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Sinner is sitting comfortably in fourth place in the ATP Live Race To Turin rankings and will be hoping to seal his spot at the season-ending event for the first time in his career.