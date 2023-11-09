How to watch the CMA Awards 2023? Streaming details, nominees, performers, and more 

The Country Music Association Awards (dubbed the CMA Awards) is one of the most anticipated award ceremonies for fans of country music. This year, Nashville will be the site of the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards.

Country music's greatest night will be broadcast live on ABC this Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET from the Bridgestone Arena. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, it will include performances by several notable artists, including Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who are up for best artist awards too.

The program will have an international premiere and will be streamed on ABC Instant Access and Hulu the following day.

Where to stream the 57th CMA Awards?

The 2023 CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET on Wednesday, March 7, 2023. Additionally, the event will be televised in Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii at 7 pm local time and 8 pm local time PT.

Simply put, cable customers can log onto abc.com using their TV provider login information or watch it on their local ABC station on TV.

People without access to cable can watch the award ceremony on ABC online with live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling.

2023 CMA Awards - List of Nominees

Lainey Wilson has received the most nominations for the Country Music Association Awards for the second year running. She's vying for the ultimate award, Entertainer of the Year, this time.

The list of nominees for the 2023 CMA awards across different categories has been listed below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

SONG OF THE YEAR

Fast Car - Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

Heart Like A Truck - Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know - Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

Tennessee Orange - Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

wait in the truck - Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Thank God – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Light On In The Kitchen – Ashley McBryde

Memory Lane – Old Dominion

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

2023 CMA Awards - Performers

The 2023 CMA Awards has some great performances lined up. It has been reported that many of the nominees will perform tributes to the work they are honoring at the ceremony.

Ballerini will perform Leave Me Again, from Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a contender for album of the year; Davis will perform Next Thing You Know, a three-time nominee; McBryde's Light On In the Kitchen serenade Wallen will perform a track from his One Thing at a Time album, for which he is nominated, while Wilson will perform Wildflowers and Wild Horses from Bell Bottom Country.

Other notable performers for the 2023 CMA Awards include Post Malone, Lainey Wilson (who is the most nominated artist this year), Dan+Shay, and HARDY.