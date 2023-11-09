How to watch the CMA Awards 2023? Streaming details, nominees, performers, and more 

The Country Music Association Awards (dubbed the CMA Awards) is one of the most anticipated award ceremonies for fans of country music. This year, Nashville will be the site of the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards.
Country music's greatest night will be broadcast live on ABC this Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET from the Bridgestone Arena. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, it will include performances by several notable artists, including Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who are up for best artist awards too.
The program will have an international premiere and will be streamed on ABC Instant Access and Hulu the following day.
Where to stream the 57th CMA Awards?
The 2023 CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET on Wednesday, March 7, 2023. Additionally, the event will be televised in Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii at 7 pm local time and 8 pm local time PT.
Simply put, cable customers can log onto abc.com using their TV provider login information or watch it on their local ABC station on TV.
People without access to cable can watch the award ceremony on ABC online with live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling.
2023 CMA Awards - List of Nominees
Lainey Wilson has received the most nominations for the Country Music Association Awards for the second year running. She's vying for the ultimate award, Entertainer of the Year, this time.
The list of nominees for the 2023 CMA awards across different categories has been listed below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
SONG OF THE YEAR
Fast Car - Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
Heart Like A Truck - Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
Next Thing You Know - Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
Tennessee Orange - Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
wait in the truck - Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Thank God – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Light On In The Kitchen – Ashley McBryde
Memory Lane – Old Dominion
Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
2023 CMA Awards - Performers
The 2023 CMA Awards has some great performances lined up. It has been reported that many of the nominees will perform tributes to the work they are honoring at the ceremony.
Ballerini will perform Leave Me Again, from Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a contender for album of the year; Davis will perform Next Thing You Know, a three-time nominee; McBryde's Light On In the Kitchen serenade Wallen will perform a track from his One Thing at a Time album, for which he is nominated, while Wilson will perform Wildflowers and Wild Horses from Bell Bottom Country.
Other notable performers for the 2023 CMA Awards include Post Malone, Lainey Wilson (who is the most nominated artist this year), Dan+Shay, and HARDY.