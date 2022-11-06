56th Annual CMA Awards: live streaming details, host and more details

The much anticipated 56th annual CMA Awards is all set to take place this week, bringing in Country Music's Finest to the biggest celebration of the art form across the globe. The Country Music Association Awards is a televised event that serves the purpose of recognizing and honoring artists for their achievements in Country Music. The CMA Awards were first presented in 1967, with the televised edition becoming a standard norm in 1968.

For the 56th annual CMA Awards, Luke Bryan will return to host the event for the second time with some help from Peyton Manning, the co-host of this year's show. The ceremony will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Big acts are already lined up for the evening, including Brothers Osborne, Elle King, and Cody Johnson, among many others. Non-musician presenters such as Mookie Betts and Jessica Chastain will also be a part of the presentation team.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live on the ABC channel on November 9, 2022, at 8 pm EST. Read on for more details about the anticipated ceremony.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and several other artists will be performing at the 56th annual CMA Awards

Going back to Nashville WHERE WE STARTED 🤠 Tune in to see @ThomasRhett and I duet on country music's biggest night next Wednesday at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork #CMAawards

The 56th annual CMA Awards will kick off with a tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who died at the age of 90 at her Tennessee ranch earlier this year. The event will follow up with an honorary celebration of Alan Jackson, who will receive the 2022 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for his humungous contribution to the genre.

This will be followed up by performances that will consist of a large number of artists. Some of the performers are Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Elle King featuring The Black Keys, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Patty Loveless, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, and Katy Perry.

Other previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmie Allen, and Marcus King.

You heard it here FIRST, folks! 😎🙌 Watch the #CMAawards to see unforgettable performances, amazing collaborations, and more THIS Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c!

The non-musician presenters who will be joining the show are Cole Hauser, Mookie Betts, Jessica Chastain, and Sarah Drew, among others. Additionally, country artists Breland, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, and Lainey Wilson will present the awards.

Nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards

Some of the nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards are:

1) Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

2) Album of the Year

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' — Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy — Old Dominion

3) Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

4) Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

5) Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

6) Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Many other categories and awards will also be presented at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Catch the ceremony live on the ABC channel this Wednesday evening. The vent will also be available online on Hulu.

