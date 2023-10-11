How to watch Goosebumps 2023: All episodes and when they arrive

Goosebumps 2023 is set to get a simultaneous release on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13, 2023. A Friday the 13th premiere of a horror comedy TV series looks like a perfect treat for fans of this genre. Goosebumps 2023 will comprise a total of ten episodes, with the first five arriving this Friday.

Meanwhile, the last five episodes will follow a weekly release pattern, with each dropping on Disney+ and Hulu every Friday till the season finale, which is slated for a November 17, 2023 outing.

Based on R. L. Stine’s namesake book series, Goosebumps 2023 has reportedly been taken from the following five books:

Say Cheese and Die! - Goosebumps Book number 4

Night of the Living Dummy - Goosebumps Book number 7

The Haunted Mask - Goosebumps Books number 11

Go Eat Worms! - Goosebumps Book number 21

The Cuckoo Clock of Doom - Goosebumps Book number 28

Goosebumps 2023 is a part of Disney+ and Hulu’s Halloween release slate

Created by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, the series' synopsis reads:

“After accidentally releasing supernatural forces, five teenagers must find a way to work together and recapture them, while discovering their parents' secrets from their teenage years.”

Disney+ announced the release slate of Goosebumps 2023 last month. It stated that the series premiere will be a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween streaming blocks.

Apart from the OTT platforms, those interested in the series can also catch the upcoming show on TV. Reports suggest that the first two episodes will allegedly be available for TV viewers on Freeform as part of the channel’s "31 Nights of Halloween" celebratory program.

The complete schedule, comprising episode number, title, and release dates, is as follows:

Episode 1: Say Cheese and Die! - October 13

Episode 2: The Haunted Mask - October 13

Episode 3: The Cuckoo Clock of Doom - October 13

Episode 4: Go Eat Worms - October 13

Episode 5: Reader Beware - October 13

Episode 6: Night of the Living Dummy - October 20

Episode 7: Give Yourself Goosebumps - October 27

Episode 8: You Can’t Scare Me - November 3

Episode 9: Night of the Living Dummy Part 2 - November 10

Episode 10: Welcome to Horrorland - November 17

The tentative release time for the first five episodes is 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET / 8:00 am BST / 9:00 am CEST.

To watch the same on Disney+, viewers would need a basic subscription (with advertisements), which costs $7.99 per month. Meanwhile, premium (no advertisements) comes at $10.99 monthly.

There is also the option of subscribing to Disney Bundles: The Duo Basic Bundle (with advertisements, comprising Disney Plus and Hulu), the Trio Basic (with advertisements, comprising Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus), and The Trio Premium (no advertisements on Disney Plus and Hulu, comprising Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus).

As for the cost, Duo Basic comes at $9.99 monthly, Trio Basic at $12.99 monthly, and Trio Premium costs $19.99.

Hulu, on the other hand, offers three Base plans. The one with ads costs $7.99 per month, while the one with no ads is offered for $14.99. The subscription is free for the first month in both cases. Another option is the plan of Hulu + Live TV (Disney+ and ESPN+). This comes at $69.99 monthly (no free trial, with advertisements).

