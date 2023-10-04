5 reasons to watch the upcoming series Goosebumps

One of the most well-known horror book series aimed at teen readers, Goosebumps has been praised by readers for having the perfect balance of frightening villains and tenacious young protagonists who always find ingenious ways to counter them.

Given the popularity of the series, it is not surprising that Goosebumps has had multiple adaptations to date. However, most past adaptations have gone easy on the horror aspect to appeal to a younger audience.

But from the looks of the new trailer, the upcoming 2023 adaptation plans to dig a little "darker." Developed for Disney+ and Hulu, the show will focus on five teenagers who accidentally release supernatural forces. They must band together and work out ways to capture them all before they can leave a trail of terror and destruction.

Goosebumps fans are looking forward to seeing the new rendition of the stories they have enjoyed. The show is set to release on October 13, 2023.

5 cool facts that will get Goosebumps fans excited for the upcoming adaptation

1) Five books into one storyline

Readers will find it interesting to see their favorite Goosebumps books turned into a show (Image via Amazon)

The series has been adapted from five Goosebumps books in total. Fans will recognize the stories from The Haunted Mask, Say Cheese and Die, Night of the Living Dummy, Go Eat Worms! and The Cuckoo Clock of Doom.

Since most Goosebumps books are standalone, focusing on different characters, it would be interesting to see how the show's creators will combine the different plots and create an overarching arc that does justice to all the different angles.

2) Rob Letterman is back

Fans of the series know Rob Letterman from the 2015 movie Goosebumps. Directed by Letterman, the movie focuses on a fictionalized version of the author, R.L. Stine, who takes help from his daughter and their neighbor to stop all the monsters from his books after they escape and start to wreak havoc on innocent people residing in their hometown.

In addition to being part of the development team, he is also one of the producers on this project. As per reports, Letterman is also directing the show's first episode. As Letterman already has experience with the world of Goosebumps, fans can rest assured that he will be able to deliver on the expectations that come with the franchise.

3) Fans can expect to see Slappy the Dummy

Slappy the Dummy is one of the scariest villains in the books (Image via Amazon)

Over the years, R. L. Stine has created several scary monsters and villains for the Goosebumps series. Still, one villain in particular who stayed quite vivid in the minds of many readers is Slappy the Dummy. Things are bound to go south whenever Slappy the Dummy comes to life because he is determined to turn the person who brought him to life into his slave.

It has been reported that Slappy the Dummy will appear in the upcoming show. It is creepy enough to watch dummies come to life. With the show's creators intent on giving the narrative a dark turn, it would be interesting to see how they make Slappy's character even more intimidating and terrifying.

4) Justin Long in a prominent role

Justin Long has appeared in many successful movies and TV shows. Horror movie fans know him from titles such as Jeepers Creepers (2001), Drag Me to Hell (2009), and House of Darkness (2022), among others.

Given that the upcoming series will detract from the usual adaptations, Long's experience will help add depth to the narrative. In addition to Long, fans should also look out for other experienced names, such as Rachael Harris and Rob Huebel, who will join the cast.

5) Popular YouTube creator part of the cast

Miles McKenna is a popular trans creator on YouTube. People worldwide tune in to McKenna's channel, with over a million subscribers. The channel features a lot of pro-LGBTQIA+ content that has been able to connect to people from the community.

In the upcoming show, McKenna will be playing the role of James, one of the teenagers who must protect people from the monsters unleashed.

With the new Goosebumps series sporting a different vibe, fans might not feel too nostalgic on seeing the trailer. But plenty of recent adaptations benefitted from going darker, and fans will be hoping that's the case for the new show as well.