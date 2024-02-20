How to watch James Brown: Say it Loud? Streaming platform, synopsis, and more explored 

James Brown: Say it Loud is an upcoming documentary series that chronicles the storied life of the legendary musician James Brown. Brown is widely known as the Godfather of Soul and is one of the most revered musicians of the 20th Century.

Brown is one of the first 10 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and rightly so as he is one of the central founders of funk music in America. With a career spanning over half a century, James Brown: Say it Loud documents the highs and lows of the superstar's complicated life.

The name of the documentary is derived from one of his most famous songs, Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud. The song is considered an anthem of black empowerment and staunchly counters the racial oppression faced by black people in America. James Brown: Say it Loud will premiere on A & E on February 19, 2024.

James Brown: Say it Loud - When and where to stream the documentary series?

James Brown: Say it Loud is scheduled to be exclusively released on the A&E network on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The series will be aired in two parts with the second part premiering on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

The first episode will be accessible for streaming on the A&E application the day after it premieres. Streaming the first episode will not require a TV provider subscription. The day following the launch, episodes two, three, and four will also be accessible for streaming; however, to view, a link to the TV provider will be required.

If someone does not have a TV provider subscription, they can still unlock all episodes in the A&E application by signing up with any of the TV providers (some of them are currently offering free trials):

DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Hulu+Live

Philo

Sling TV

Spectrum

Verizon Fios

Cox

NOW TV

Comcast Xfinity

What is the plot of James Brown: Say it Loud?

James Brown: Say it Loud is an exciting documentary series directed by Deborah Riley Draper (known for The Legacy of Black Wall Street). The documentary features exclusive never-seen-before interviews and footage of James Brown, providing a deeper look into his life.

The documentary has been crafted with the use of interviews with friends and contemporaries of James Brown such as Mick Jagger, LL Cool J, Questlove, Al Sharpton, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Dallas Austin, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis among others. The documentary also features interviews with his children Deanna, Yamma, and Larry Brown.

The official synopsis of the documentary series reads:

"James Brown: Say It Loud traces the incredible trajectory of Brown’s life and career from a 7th grade drop-out arrested and jailed at the age of 16 for breaking into a car in the Jim Crow-era South, to an entertainment legend whose groundbreaking talent and unique perspective catapulted him to become a cultural force."

The documentary shows how Brown overcame decades of personal issues, racial injustice, and career losses to find redemption and become one of, if not the, most renowned and influential artists of the 20th century. Brown did this by consistently fighting challenges and incredible odds. The series has been executive produced by Mick Jagger, Questlove, Brad Abramson, Peter Afterman, David Blackman, and Charlie Cohen among others.

Stay tuned as James Brown: Say it Loud will premiere exclusively on the A&E network on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.