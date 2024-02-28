How to watch Lisa Frankenstein at home? Digital release date, viewing options, and more explored

Universal Pictures and Focus Features have brought to us a brand-new horror comedy, Lisa Frankenstein. Inspired by Mary Shelley's critically acclaimed classic novel, Frankenstein, the movie gained a considerable fan following after it debuted in theaters on February 9, 2024. Lisa Frankenstein falls into a unique subgenre of rom-com horror and marks the directorial debut of Zelda Williams.

Usually, movies by Universal Pictures or Focus Features become available for online streaming after four months of theater release. However, given the popularity of the horror rom-com, the movie is gearing up for digital release this week on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Here is how to watch the movie on digital release.

Digital release of Lisa Frankenstein: Where and how to watch?

Lisa Frankenstein will be available to rent exclusively on digital platforms from February 27, 2024. Video on Demand platforms like Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube will offer the movie to rent or buy.

Viewers can also rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. For viewers who have missed the movie in theaters, this is the opportunity to watch it.

About the horror rom-com

The Zelda William directorial is based on a script penned by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, with the cast led by Kathryn Newton in the role of the titular character, the goth teenage girl Lisa who decides to reanimate a Victorian-era corpse. The corpse is played by Cole Sprouse.

Lisa Frankenstein is set in the 1980s and it follows the titular character Lisa, a misunderstood teenage goth girl, who is troubled with the pressure of joining a new school as well as the struggle to spend some alone time with her new romantic interest, a Victorian-era corpse in the cemetery.

Lisa finds herself involved suddenly in an unfathomable accident that leads to the corpse getting reanimated one stormy night. Now she has to figure out how to keep this dark secret from her family and friends, and more importantly, what to do with the corpse.

Lisa and her Victorian lover embark on a horrific but adventurous journey in pursuit of true love and contentment and on the way they also carry out the mission of recovering a few crucial missing body parts for Lisa's Victorian partner. Lisa Frankenstein is a story of a heartwarming and yet unconventional romance that is every bit as endearing as it is shocking.

Synopsis, trailer, and cast explored

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

‘’In 1989, a misunderstood teenage goth girl named Lisa Swallows reanimates a handsome corpse from the Victorian era during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams by using a broken tanning machine in her garage. After going through a playfully horrific transformation, the romantic duo embark on a murderous journey to find true love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way.’’

Watch the official trailer of Lisa Frankenstein here.

Along with Newton and Sprouse, the movie stars Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino in various roles in the movie.

Lisa Frankenstein is now available to watch on VOD.