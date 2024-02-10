Where to watch Lisa Frankenstein? Showtimes, digital release speculations, and more

Lisa Frankenstein is a romantic comedy by Universal Pictures that has a modern twist of horror. Drawing inspiration from Mary Shelley's beloved Frankenstein, the film falls into a distinct subgenre of rom-com horror, seamlessly fusing humor and suspense within its narrative.

The movie marks Zelda Williams' directorial debut and it is expected to take the genre of horror rom-com further to new heights. While there have been many renditions of the classic story of Frankenstein, Lisa Frankenstein is sure to leave a mark on the audience. The movie is coming to theaters this month and here is everything we know about it so far.

Lisa Frankenstein: Release date and where to watch

While most of us would have expected the horror feature to have debuted in the spooky months of October and November, amidst Halloween, Focus Features has slated theatrical release on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day. For those who want to catch the first-midnight show, the premiere has been pushed back to around 7 p.m. the night before its actual release date.

No release date for streaming platforms has been announced yet, but given that Focus is a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, Lisa Frankenstein is anticipated to come to Universal's streaming service, Peacock.

Usually, Focus movies become available to watch on Peacock within four months of theater release, which means that Lisa Frankenstein can be expected on Peacock from June 2024 onwards.

What is the movie all about? Plot and trailer

Set in the 1980s Lisa Frankenstein follows the titular character Lisa Swallows, who is a misunderstood teenage goth girl. One night, during a fateful lightning storm, Lisa blurs the line between life and death and breathes new life into a dead but handsome corpse from the Victorian era.

Armed with a quirky, malfunctioning tanning machine, the protagonist undertakes to create her vision of the ideal companion in the corpse. What follows is a romantic yet horrific adventure as the duo embark on a journey in pursuit of true love and contentment. On the way, find themselves on an unexpected mission of recovering a few crucial missing body parts. Their heartwarming and unconventional romance is every bit as endearing as it is shocking.

The official synopsis is as follows:

‘’In 1989, a misunderstood teenage goth girl named Lisa Swallows reanimates a handsome corpse from the Victorian era during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams by using a broken tanning machine in her garage. After going through a playfully horrific transformation, the romantic duo embark on a murderous journey to find true love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way.’’

Focus has also released the first official trailer for Lisa Frankenstein. Watch the trailer here.

Cast list explored

Lisa Frankenstein stars as one of Hollywood's upcoming talents, Kathryn Newton, who has quickly made her name with her breakthrough role in HBO's acclaimed series Big Little Lies. She has also starred in notable projects such as the 2020 horror-comedy Freaky and the popular Netflix drama The Society. She was also featured in Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Newton will be joined by Cole Sprouse, who has made his name with Grace Under Fire and the iconic Disney Channel series The Suite Life with Zack and Cody. He is also famous for his standout portrayal of Jughead Jones on the hit series Riverdale. The leading duo will be joined by Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest, and Henry Eikenberry.

Catch Lisa Frankenstein this February in theaters.

