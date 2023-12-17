How to watch Maestro at home? Release date, streaming platform, and more

Bradley Cooper's much-anticipated project, Maestro, is set to hit Netflix after its limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023. This film, marking Cooper's follow-up to A Star Is Born, takes a unique approach by being produced by the streaming giant Netflix.

For eager viewers, the streaming date for Maestro on Netflix is December 20, 2023. In this article, we'll navigate the details of the film and provide other essential information to ensure you're well-prepared for the cinematic experience.

Release dates and streaming availability

Maestro received a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023. However, for those who prefer the cozy ambiance of home, the premiere for streaming on Netflix is December 20, 2023. As the clock strikes midnight, viewers will have the opportunity to dive into the narrative of Leonard Bernstein, portrayed by Bradley Cooper.

What is Maestro about?

Maestro dives into the life of Leonard Bernstein, a renowned conductor who rose to prominence in the 1940s in New York City, emerging as one of the first legendary American conductors of classical music.

While Bernstein garnered acclaim across various genres, the film focuses not on his professional success but on his relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, and the family that they built together.

Critical reception, awards buzz, and cast

Critics have given Maestro favorable reviews, and both the American Film Institute and National Board of Review have listed it among the top 10 movies of 2023. Additionally, the film has received four Golden Globe Award nominations.

The film’s official synopsis describes it as a portrait of Bernstein's charisma and passion for music, earning positive reviews from critics. Notably, it has also received a nomination for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The ensemble cast of Maestro features stellar performances from accomplished actors:

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, Leonard Bernstein's wife.

Bradley Cooper takes on the lead role, embodying the acclaimed conductor, Leonard Bernstein.

Maya Hawke portrays Jamie Bernstein, the daughter of Felicia and Leonard.

Sarah Silverman steps into the character of Shirley Bernstein, Leonard's sister.

Gideon Glick assumes the role of Tommy Cothran, Leonard's protege.

Matt Bomer adds his talent to the cast as David Oppenheim, a renowned clarinetist.

The Maestro experience

The film opens with a quote from Leonard Bernstein, emphasizing the provocative nature of art. At around 70 years old, Leonard is seen playing a modern piano piece at his home, reflecting on the profound impact of his late wife, Felicia, and mentioning an encounter with her ghost.

In a flashback to 1943, young Bernstein, then 25, conducts the New York Philharmonic due to Bruno Walter's illness, earning widespread acclaim. Despite his previous relationship with clarinetist David Oppenheim, Bernstein's focus shifts when he meets Felicia Montealegre, an aspiring actress. They date, marry, and have three children.

By the mid-1950s, the couple enjoys a lavish life as Leonard achieves success with operas and musicals. Felicia confronts rumors about Leonard's homosexuality, asserting control as his wife. However, Leonard's affairs and substance abuse strain their marriage, affecting their daughter Jamie.

Despite tensions, the couple remains together, enduring Leonard's composition of Mass in 1971. In 1973, Leonard's performance of Mahler's Resurrection Symphony marks a triumph, leading to reconciliation with Felicia. Her cancer diagnosis in 1978 brings tragedy, and Leonard copes by teaching, conducting, and engaging in affairs.

In 1987, Leonard admits missing Felicia deeply, reminiscing about her youthful image. The film captures the complex dynamics of their relationship, marked by love, challenges, and enduring impact.

From his rise to fame as America's first native-born, world-renowned conductor to his pursuit of composing symphonic and Broadway works, Maestro captures the essence of a musical luminary. The film will have its Netflix premiere on December 20, 2023.