When did Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford get married? Inside their relationship as couple set to welcome third child together

English actress Carey Mulligan is expecting her third child with her musician husband, Marcus Mumford.

On January 14, People Magazine reported that a rep for the 37-year-old star confirmed the news to the publication.

Mulligan flaunted her baby bump on January 13 while appearing on the red carpet of the AFI Awards in Los Angeles for her film, She Said. For the night, the actress donned a body-hugging black dress with cape sleeves and posed alongside her co-star, Zoe Kazan.

Carey and Marcus are already parents to two kids, Evelyn Grace Mumford and Wilfred Mumford.

A brief timeline of Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's relationship

According to Vogue, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford first crossed paths in the late 1990s when she was 12. While the duo has managed to keep the details of their relationship private, the 35-year-old musician revealed they first met at a Christian youth camp and then became pen pals.

While speaking with GQ Magazine, Mumford said:

“There’s a photo of us that first summer we met, I’ve got bleached blond hair.”

They lost touch, but Carey Mulligan revealed to The Telegraph (via Bustle) that she has kept those letters close.

“To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know you can keep it for your whole life, that’s an amazing thing.”

As per the Daily Mail, the duo reconnected during a Mumford & Sons concert in Nashville in February 2011. A source revealed at the time:

“She sat in the front row, and while he was singing, Marcus looked down at Carey, and she blushed. It was clear they had chemistry.”

The incident happened just a few months after The Great Gatsby star had split with her boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. Mulligan was later spotted attending the group's concert at the UK's St. Magnus Cathedral, where they were reportedly seen kissing and cuddling in public.

A source told People Magazine:

"They were clearly very fond of each other. They were very, very affectionate to one another."

In August 2011, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford got engaged, US Weekly reported. The move happened four months after Mulligan moved to the UK from New York to live with the musician.

On April 21, 2012, Mulligan and Mumford tied the knot in an intimate wedding on a farm in Somerset, England, with about 200 guests in attendance, including Hollywood personalities like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Colin Firth.

In 2015, it was reported that the duo was expecting their first child together. In September of that year, they welcomed their daughter, Evelyn Grace, but did not reveal many details about their child.

In June 2017, it was reported that Mulligan was expecting her second child after she was spotted wearing a loose black top in public. Two months later, they welcomed their son, Wilfred.

Although the duo likes to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have made rare red carpet appearances over the years.

On the professional front, Carey Mulligan last appeared in Maria Schrader's drama film, She Said as Megan Twohey. So far, the film has won nine awards and bagged 31 nominations. As per her IMDb, she will next star in Bernstein, Wildwood, Saltburn, and Spaceman.

