How to watch Michael Mann's Ferrari at home? Digital release date, streaming options, and more

The biographical sports drama film Ferrari, by Michael Mann, was released theatrically on December 25, 2023. The film starred Adam Driver in the lead role as Enzo Ferrari, a motor racing driver and entrepreneur who founded the automobile company Ferrari.

According to IMDB, the synopsis for the biographical sports drama reads,

“Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.”

As almost a month has passed since the film’s theatrical release, let's explore its digital release, streaming options, and more.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari: Digital release and streaming options explored

The film, directed by Michael Mann, was initially set to release directly on the streaming platform Showtime. However, due to the bidding war between A24 and Neon, with the latter winning, the decision for a direct-to-streaming release was abandoned.

Neon subsequently released the film in theaters on December 25, 2023. Now, the film is gearing up for its paid video-on-demand (PVOD) release. It will be available to purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, and Google on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. This marks a 29-day gap between the theatrical release and the digital release.

Though the digital debut of the film is set to happen in a few days, the streaming debut of the film is expected to take some time. According to Screen Rant, the Michael Mann-directed feature might be released in April 2024 on Hulu. Neon earlier released their films How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Infinity Pool, and It Lives Inside on Hulu.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline was released on Hulu in August 2023, four months after its theatrical release in April 2023. So, this could also be possible for Ferrari, as it is also a Neon-distributed film. However, as of now, the makers of the biographical sports drama film have yet to announce the official streaming release date.

At the 80th Venice International Film Festival, the Michael Mann-directed feature was selected to compete for the Golden Lion, premiering on August 31, 2023. Upon its release, the film, starring Adam Driver, garnered over $30 million at the box office and received positive reviews from critics.

In particular, Penélope Cruz's performance as Laura Ferrari was widely praised. The National Board of Review also rated the film among the top ten films in December 2023. Additionally, the film has received nominations at the Gotham Independent Awards, Camerimage, Georgia Film Association, Seattle Film Critics Society, and Astra Film and Creative Awards.

The film stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley in leading roles. Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey are also part of the ensemble cast in supporting roles. The feature was backed by Moto Pictures, Forward Pass, Storyteller Productions, STXfilms, and Ketchup Entertainment.

Michael Mann brought his directorial vision to the film. He is renowned for directing films such as Heat, The Insider, Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Public Enemies, Collateral, and more. Troy Kennedy Martin has penned the screenplay inspired by Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, The Machine.

Stay tuned to learn more about the biographical sports drama film as it makes its digital debut on January 23, 2024.