How to watch 'On My Block' Season 4 online? Release date, trailer, cast, and all about the comedy-drama

On September 20, Netflix released the official trailer for On My Block's upcoming season 4. Back in January, the streaming giant announced that this would be the final season of the show.
The upcoming season will take place after the Season 3 finale, which includes a two-year time jump. However, it is expected that backstories during the time jump will be showcased through callbacks and flashbacks.
According to the official synopsis from Netflix,
"Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past, and they will need to stick together to survive."
'On My Block' Season 4 details
As per the plot showcased in the trailer, On My Block Season 4 will deal with what happened between Jamal and Ruby. Furthermore, it will also portray why Jamal is into football again and Spooky's path to redemption after learning that his girlfriend is pregnant with his baby.
However, according to the infographic teased by the show's Twitter profile in January, someone will be involved in a car accident and will have to be in a hospital. Furthermore, the infographic also showcased two flower bands that could imply reconciliation or even a marital union. However, it is unclear if both these elements are meant for any one character.
Streaming details
All episodes of the fourth and final season of On My Block will premiere on Netflix on October 4.
Episodes
Judging from the episode lists of previous seasons, it is expected that On My Block will have eight to ten episodes in the final season.
Main Cast
Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), and Spooky (Julio Macias) will be returning to their respective roles. Meanwhile, Peggy Blow will appear in the role of Abuelita, who has been bumped to a series regular.
Also Read
On My Block is currently rated at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8/10 on IMDB. The ratings are expected to improve further once the final season is released.
Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!