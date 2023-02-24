How to watch SAG Awards 2023 online? Streaming details, host and more

The 29th SAG Awards is coming soon with one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Scheduled to take place this weekend, the ceremony will once again see who will take away some of the most prestigious awards in the Hollywood film industry for the splendid work they delivered in 2022.

With a stacked list of nominations, competition will be difficult this year, and the panel will have a hard time making a decision about who is the best in the lot.

Here is everything to know about the SAG Awards 2023.

SAG Awards 2023 where to watch: When and How to stream?

This year’s SAG Awards 2023 date has been announced. It will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT and will be aired live from the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.

The award show has always aired on TBS and TNT, but this year for the first time, it will be streamed exclusively online through Netflix and YouTube's SAG Awards 2023 channel.

Do we have a host? Presenters and more explored

Like last year, this year's ceremony will not have a host. Instead, the award show is expected to introduce different actors to carry forward each segment of the show.

Presenters for this year's Screen Actors' Guild Awards include Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal, and Michelle Williams. They will be joined by Andrew Garfield, who will also appear to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sally Field this year.

SAG Awards® @SAGawards #sagawards Introducing the exquisite cocktails which will be served in the 29th Annual SAG Awards Green Room presented by @CHWinery ... Introducing the exquisite cocktails which will be served in the 29th Annual SAG Awards Green Room presented by @CHWinery ... 🍷🍸 #sagawards https://t.co/yMZtpqwf53

The ambassadors for this year's Screen Actors' Guild Awards have also been announced, Antonia Gentry from Ginny & Georgia and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson. They are expected to present on the show as well as provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony on social media.

Once again, the Official Spirits Sponsor for the event is Campri, and stars will be invited to enjoy the Official SAG Awards Cocktail, which is the Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition at the Campri Lounge.

The drink became a viral sensation last year even though it dates back to 1972. It was originally created by the iconic Bar Basso in Milan.

Leading nominations of the night

The SAG Awards 2023 nominations have been announced and Everything Everywhere All At Once is being predicted to take home the award for the best cast.

Cate Blanchett is expected to win best actress for her spell-binding performance in Tár, but she will have tough competition from Michelle Yeoh, who is also a potential winner in the category.

Angela Bassett from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere are favored to win best supporting actress and actor respectively. However, there are other strong contenders for the best actor category. Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, and Austin Butler, who won the BAFTA and Golden Globes this time, will put up strong competition.

Tune in this weekend to see who will be taking home the prestigious Screen Actors' Guild Awards this year.

