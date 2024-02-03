How to watch the Suits spinoff Pearson? Streaming options explored

With the recent announcement of a Suits spinoff set to debut in 2024, it's worth noting that there was a Suits spinoff, Pearson, which had a brief run in 2019. While the show didn't initially garner significant attention upon its debut, it might be worth considering, especially now that Suits is making a comeback.

Pearson debuted in July 2019 and ran for ten episodes before being canceled by USA Network. Despite its short-lived nature, the show featured Gina Torres in a captivating role, and there were appearances by other familiar faces. including D.B. Woodside. who reprised his role as Jeff Malone, and cameos from Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

For those interested, Suits spinoff Pearson is currently available on Peacock. It centers on Jessica Pearson (Torres), a formidable co-founder of Pearson Hardman, who leaves her New York City legal firm to try and strike a balance between her personal life and her pursuit of a political career in her hometown of Chicago.

What are the Suits spinoff Pearson streaming options?

Gina Torres in Pearson (Image via iamginatorres@Instagram)

While Suits is available for streaming on Peacock and Netflix, Suits spinoff Pearson is now available only on Peacock. To stream all 10 episodes of the season on Peacock, viewers are required to sign up for a plan that costs $5.99 per month. One can also rent the series on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, AppleTV, Vudu, and Google Play.

When did Pearson premiere?

Jessica Pearson's adventures (image via iamginatorres@Instagram)

In 2019, when Suits was coming to an end for its last season, the spinoff Pearson made its debut on July 17, offering viewers a closer look at Jessica Pearson's continued adventures. The character of Jessica Pearson previously exited the show after season 6, and the backdoor pilot for the Suits spinoff Pearson was presented in season 7, episode 16, titled Good-Bye.

She left the world of New York City law to pursue more noble pursuits when viewers last saw her in Pearson. Oddly enough, that brought her into the ruthless and unscrupulous world of Chicago politics.

What happens in the Suits spinoff Pearson?

The idea of Suits spinoff, Pearson, came when Gina Torres decided to leave Suits and pursue prospects in Los Angeles. In the narrative, the character of Jessica Pearson also decides to relocate to Chicago to be with her love interest and colleague, Jeff.

Pearson chronicles Jessica Pearson's life outside of New York. Disbarred and tired of life on the sidelines, Jessica takes up a difficult task as a fixer for Bobby Novak, the newly elected mayor of Chicago (Morgan Spector).

The mayor seeks an escape from the dangerous political scene in the city, and Jessica soon finds that Chicago politics is very different from the corporate arenas she ruled for decades. However, her profound grasp of power dynamics and her remarkable capacity to force people to submit helped her get through it.

The show follows Jessica Pearson's final conflict between her goal of becoming a lawyer and her father's concerns about them. It explores the complex dynamics of family, focusing on Jessica's struggles with her wealth and her desire to support her suffering relatives, putting her at odds with the family's bitterness.

Pearson is available for streaming on Peacock.