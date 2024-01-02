How to watch The Holdovers on streaming? Platforms, release date, and more

The Holdovers has quickly emerged as one of the funniest movies to come out in recent times. Released in November 2023, the comedy-drama was written by the legendary David Hemingson and directed by Alexander Payne.

It featured an impressive cast and currently has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb. Now released on multiple streaming platforms, fans might have a range of questions about how they can watch it online. The following article answers all of the queries.

The Holdovers: Release and streaming details

The Holdovers is a comedy/drama released on November 10 and is now available on various platforms. Fans can stream the flick on Peacock. However, they have to buy a subscription to the platform for $5.99/month.

Fans can also rent the movie on platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV and VUDU for $19.99, or buy the digital copy for $29.99. The prices and availability of the movie might vary depending upon the country.

Fans can view and download the movie on various unofficial websites and platforms. However, illegal streaming or downloading is not encouraged since it hurts the industry and the people who depend on it for their living.

Everything you need to know about The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti is the main man to follow in the movie. He plays the disliked Professor Paul Hunham. Giamatti is an Oscar-nominated actor. He was nominated for his performance in Cinderella Man, and it's his second movie with the director Alexander Payne. The first one was Sideways, which was another hit.

Giamatti's appearances in Cold Souls, Saving Private Ryan, and the popular television series Billions, to which he will return in the upcoming seventh season, are among his other well-known credits.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary and Dominic Sessa as Angus co-star in the film. Randolph is most popular for her roles in High Fidelity, Only Murders in the Building and Dolemite is My Name. In this movie, Sessa makes his feature debut.

Other notable cast in the movie are as follows

Carrie Preston as Lydia Crane

Tate Donovan as Stanley Clotfelter

Gillian Vigman as Judy Clotfelter

Michael Provost as Jason Smith

Brady Hepner as Teddy Kountze

Colleen Clinton as Mrs. Cavanaugh

Kelly AuCoinb as Hugh Cavanaugh

The story in itself revolves around Paul, Angus, and Mary. The three spend their winter break at a boarding school covered in snow. However, with one of the professors, Paul Hunham, being assigned to keep a check on them, things take an awry turn when the cafeteria manager reveals the story of her son, who died in the Vietnam War.

What follows is an insightful few days, which lead the major characters on an epic adventure. The movie in itself revolves around themes of Christmas, loss, and well, living life in the face of adversity. Add to that the hilarious comedy, and The Holdovers becomes a must-watch for all fanatics out there.