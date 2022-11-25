"How are y'all eating Thanksgiving food and then going to war?": Hilarious Black Friday memes take over Twitter

Hours after the mighty Thanksgiving dinner, people are pacing themselves to avail this year's Black Friday deals, and social media is responding to the situation with memes.

Black Friday, which is happening on November 25 this year, is full of deals as various brands across the nation are offering the best discounts on their products.

However, this is also a time of war, since products are available in limited quantities and the deals last only for a day, which could prove to be troublesome for people.

mother earth🧃 @nonbinarybooty how are y’all eating thanksgiving food and then going to war @ the mall on black friday? like omg? how are y’all eating thanksgiving food and then going to war @ the mall on black friday? like omg?

As usual, Twitter has reacted to the situation, which can actually become intense for some, with several on-the-point memes.

Twitter reacts to Black Friday "wars"

Black Friday can become intense for some people, and Twitter reacted to this year's deal wars with some hilarious memes. Several users made fun of the offers, stating it's not a deal if the discount is lower than 50 percent.

Others pointed out how people's personalities change right after Thanksgiving when it's time to avail the limited deals.

Some users also shared videos and gifs showing how people fight for exclusive deals on the day.

HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @keyon Anything less than 50% off is not a Black Friday deal…. Anything less than 50% off is not a Black Friday deal….

north @nvdjas omw to forbidden planet after school for black friday deals omw to forbidden planet after school for black friday deals https://t.co/VmVNDAmj6z

BO @badestoutfit me when i see “black friday” on websites but only with 10% off me when i see “black friday” on websites but only with 10% off https://t.co/Z8ef34SpI6

Fowly @fowlytweets POV: it's Black Friday and you're holding the last microwave in Walmart POV: it's Black Friday and you're holding the last microwave in Walmart https://t.co/lnsvhNnbfq

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella Black Friday and humans don't disappoint lol.



Lining up at 5:45a to be first to get their deal on socks! Yeah baby!



Maybe we'll get a fight. Black Friday and humans don't disappoint lol.Lining up at 5:45a to be first to get their deal on socks! Yeah baby! Maybe we'll get a fight. https://t.co/Ny1k7JxwE8

CustomOndeck.com @mrsocksempire Black Friday Deals on Courses be like… Black Friday Deals on Courses be like… https://t.co/4rlrhhj7mO

🔩Swiss™🔩 @MidwestManmyth If you’re going Black Friday shopping, be a decent human being and turn your phone horizontal before you record any fights. If you’re going Black Friday shopping, be a decent human being and turn your phone horizontal before you record any fights.

donat @kazzespiruet all 27484 black friday messages hitting me 12 am all 27484 black friday messages hitting me 12 am https://t.co/ztD0JPPSib

Immy Grainger (🐀ty-fied) @ImmyG97 The Triumph of Death by Pieter Bruegel the Elder (1652) versus Black Friday. The Triumph of Death by Pieter Bruegel the Elder (1652) versus Black Friday. https://t.co/iJiI4uLFVF

Sibongile Mafu @sboshmafu Black Friday, Payday chaos, one month til Christmas, Blood & Water hysteria, interest rate hike, World Cup, cost of flights, people still watching The Wife, pitbulls, being South African Black Friday, Payday chaos, one month til Christmas, Blood & Water hysteria, interest rate hike, World Cup, cost of flights, people still watching The Wife, pitbulls, being South African https://t.co/HOCaAktVF4

What is the origin of Black Friday?

The day after Thanksgiving is celebrated as Black Friday, but it is not yet known how it became a shopping fest in the US.

According to Business Insider, the term was first coined in 1869 when two capitalists, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, raised the price of gold and induced a market crash. This resulted in the stock market dropping by 20 percent, foreign trade stopped, and farmers saw a significant decline in maize and wheat prices.

In late 1950s in Philadelphia, the term once again came to the limelight as it was used to refer to the day between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy game. The gathering would draw big numbers of visitors and shoppers, demanding extra hours spent by law police to manage traffic.

In 1980s, the term became equivalent to shopping as the retailers changed the background story of the word 'Black Friday.' They stated that it was coined by the accountants who used different color inks to signify the company's earnings. Red meant negative earnings and black meant positive. Hence, it became a day when shops and companies earned profits.

The day became synonymous with one of the holiday season's most profitable days, aside from Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday.

As for this year's big day, the stores will not open at midnight but at their regular time. Hypermarket company Fred Meyer will open its doors at 5 am for the customers to obtain deals.

Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other such stores are offering blockbuster deals for the day that one can avail depending on the store timings.

Poll : 0 votes