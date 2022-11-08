Hubig's Pies: Flavors, how to order online, and all you need to know as beloved New Orleans treat returns 

The Faubourg Marigny factory of New Orleans brand Hubig's Pies has now been restored more than 10 years after it burned down in 2012. Residents of the area were finally able to get their hands on the fresh pies on Sunday morning, November 6, 2022.

Since the brand's apple and lemon pies are the most popular, they are being offered first. However, new flavors such as chocolate, coconut, peach, and pineapple, as well as seasonal options like sweet potatoes, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries, will also be available soon.

AUBRY KILLION @AubryKWDSU HUBIG’S PIES RESUMES PRODUCTION AFTER 10 YEARS @WDSU HUBIG’S PIES RESUMES PRODUCTION AFTER 10 YEARS @WDSU https://t.co/I3WZxx6ujd

Company owner Andrew Ramsey announced that starting Monday, November 7, the pies will be sold at as many retail locations as possible, including Rouses, Winn-Dixie, Dorignac's, Zuppardo's, and Robert's.

Pie orders can also be placed online at Hubigs.com, but the website appeared to be unavailable early on Sunday, November 6.

Hubig's owner promises that the pies will be "identical in every way" as netizens celebrate its return

Originally established in 1921, the Hubig's factory was destroyed by a five-alarm fire on July 27, 2012.

Prior to the fire, President Emeritus of Hubig's, Otto Ramsey, had been with the business for 44 years. Over the last decade, Otto and his son Andrew Ramsey have been working to bring back the traditional pies.

WAFB9 reported that in a statement, Andrew Ramsey said:

“We are using the same recipes and formulas. Some salvaged and refurbished machines. Some machines were custom-made to replicate what was lost. Pies will be identical in every way.”

A limited amount of lemon and apple pies were also sold at a pop-up organised by Hubig's on Sunday, November 6, at Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch.

After the initial shipment of 7,500 pies ran out at the pop-up, Andrew Ramsey promptly ordered 2,500 more pies and had them delivered to the location.

Pies have always been and continue to be an affordable treat. Before the fire, they were going for $1.19 each in 2012.

The price of the pies that are currently on the market is $2.49. The pies were being offered for $3 each at the Sunday pop-up shop.

New Orleans' residents delighted as fan-favorite pies make a comeback

Pie lovers in New Orleans were surprised by the return of the pies. Many experienced nostalgia, and said that the comeback transported them back to their childhood days. One such person was Freddie Merriday, who told WWLTV:

"It's been so long. At my age, I remember I loved them and now they're back and I'm here for them."

Another individual, Florecita Rivera, said:

"New Orleans without Hubig's Pies is like New Orleans without chicory coffee, beignets, po-boys and fried oysters. It's just one of those staples."

Nick Reimann, a New Orleans resident, said:

“I was on my way to get a haircut when I saw the sign for Hubig’s, I almost drove my car off the road."

The news took over Twitter as well, with posts pouring in about the return:

🐝ᴮᵘˡˡᵉᵗ Alien Superstar🧑🏻‍🚀 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🐝 @MzCreole_Doll Life has meaning again! My NOLA folks understand Hubig's Pies are BACK!!!! OMGLife has meaning again! My NOLA folks understand Hubig's Pies are BACK!!!! OMG😭 Life has meaning again! My NOLA folks understand https://t.co/xrCUZJp6bH

John J. DiMaggio @_Grand_Wazoo_ @WWLTV Thanks from a NOLA ex-Pat for the heads-up. I’m gonna see if Hubig’s bakery ships to Texas (do they?). Hubig’s Lemon Pie. Hubig’s Apple Pie. Hubig’s Peach Pie. Hubig’s Coconut Pie. Hubig’s Pineapple Pie! Yeah!!! @WWLTV Thanks from a NOLA ex-Pat for the heads-up. I’m gonna see if Hubig’s bakery ships to Texas (do they?). Hubig’s Lemon Pie. Hubig’s Apple Pie. Hubig’s Peach Pie. Hubig’s Coconut Pie. Hubig’s Pineapple Pie! Yeah!!! https://t.co/EFJNf63cRB

_ImNotHim_ @_ImNotHim_ Just placed my order!! Only people from New Orleans will understand how much we missed Hubig’s pies ⚜️🥧 Just placed my order!! Only people from New Orleans will understand how much we missed Hubig’s pies ⚜️🥧 https://t.co/fN33uuXodY

Jay Adkins @_JayAdkins I’ve been wearing this shirt for the last few years waiting for the fabled return & it has finally come to pass! #Hubig ’s pies are back. After a 10 year absence Savory Simon has returned to us. Only Apple & Lemon for now but the others are coming. Rejoice with me, friends! I’ve been wearing this shirt for the last few years waiting for the fabled return & it has finally come to pass! #Hubig’s pies are back. After a 10 year absence Savory Simon has returned to us. Only Apple & Lemon for now but the others are coming. Rejoice with me, friends! https://t.co/vojCoxCPIX

While the pies are currently available only in the apple and lemon variants, in their official statement, the company revealed that other flavors will soon follow. The new flavors will include basics like chocolate and coconut, as well as seasonal offerings like blueberry and sweet potato.

