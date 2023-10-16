HUF x Marvel X-Men collaboration: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

In a stunning intersection of style and saga, the HUF x Marvel X-Men collaboration unveils a line that's poised to redefine thematic fashion. As we approach the 60th anniversary of X-Men, this union brings together HUF's signature streetwear aesthetics and the legendary tales of Marvel's mutant heroes.

Drawing from a rich tapestry of storytelling that began in 1963 with the X-Men comics, this collaboration is a tribute to fictional mutant heroes who championed the cause of peace, battling prejudices and threats alike.

The collaboration's inspiration also extends to the cinematic realm, with characters like Wolverine, immortalized by Hugh Jackman since 2000, finding prominent representation.

Released on October 13 on the HUF's official website, fashion enthusiasts and comic aficionados are in for a treat, with the collection promising a blend of vintage designs and contemporary style, making it a much-anticipated launch in the world of collaborations.

The HUF x Marvel X-Men Collection released on October 13

Shirts from this HUF x Marvel X-Men Collection are more like a nostalgic dive into comics. The collection presents both long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts, adorned with striking comic-style graphics, spotlighting the beloved X-Men characters.

Stylish Jackets and Sweaters from HUF x Marvel X-Men collaboration

Beyond shirts, enthusiasts can find a button-up shirt, a snug sweater, and a black denim jacket, each infused with bold printed graphics.

A glimpse of HUF x Marvel X-Men collaboration (Image via website of hufworldwide)

A special mention goes to Wolverine’s clawed hand motifs, prominently featured in various pieces, linking back to Hugh Jackman's iconic portrayal of the character.

Accessorize the Marvel way

Not to be missed are the myriad of accessories, ranging from caps and beanies to socks, stickers, and skater decks, each piece amplifying the 1990s aesthetic that inspired the collaboration.

The price range of HUF x Marvel X-Men Collection follows like this,

HUF x X-Men Epic Showdown Crew Sweater: $110.00

HUF x X-Men Dark Phoenix Work Jacket: $180.00

HUF x X-Men Psylocke Football Jersey: $80.00

HUF x X-Men Triple Triangle Pullover Hoodie: $85.00

HUF x X-Men Future Clash Resort Shirt: $90.00

HUF x X-Men Mutant Team-up Crewneck Sweatshirt: $80.00

HUF x X-Men Phoenix Rising Long Sleeve T-Shirt: $50.00

HUF Guide Shell Jacket: $175.00

HUF x X-Men Adamantium Skatedeck: $90.00

HUF x X-Men Triple Triangle T-Shirt: $36.00

HUF x X-Men Magneto Triumphant T-Shirt: $36.00

HUF x X-Men Future Shock T-Shirt: $36.00

HUF x X-Men Mutant Mayhem T-Shirt: $36.00

HUF x X-Men Master Of Magnetism Crew Sock: $18.00

HUF x X-Men Wolverine Beanie: $26.00

HUF x X-Men Phoenix Beanie: $26.00

HUF x Alltimers DWR Short: $80.00

HUF x X-Men Future Shock Sticker: $4.00

HUF x Smashing Pumpkins Mellon Collie Reissue Jacket: $150.00

A Glimpse into the glorious history of HUF and Marvel X-Men collaboration

HUF, over the years, has carved a niche in streetwear, reflecting a contrast of style and sub-culture. Their collaborations are often a reflection of this ethos, bringing together varied worlds in a cohesive fashion statement.

Marvel's X-Men, conceived in 1963, chronicled the tales of mutant heroes with unique abilities, battling prejudice and enemy mutants. The saga has since been translated into a successful film franchise, starting in 2000, introducing the world to iconic characters and stories.

The HUF x Marvel X-Men collaboration is not just a collection but a journey down memory lane, a celebration of six decades of mutant heroism.

Look into HUF x Marvel X-Men collaboration (Image via website of hufworldwide)

From the vibrant graphics to the vintage comic-inspired monochromatic knit, every piece is a trip back to the 90s. Available at HUF flagship stores and online from October 13, it's a must-have for every X-Men aficionado and fashion enthusiast alike.