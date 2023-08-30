HUF x Nike Air Max 1 "20th Anniversary" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Keith Hufnagel-founded streetwear brand HUF is reuniting with Nike to re-launch their iconic Air Max 1 sneakers from 2004. The Swoosh label has been focused on treating their OG and hardcore fans with iconic retro releases throughout 2023, and with the latest rumors, it seems the trend will continue next year.

The sneaker's return in 2024 is also a nod to the 20th-anniversary celebration of the two iconic labels. Keith Hufnagel founded HUF in 2002, and they collaborated with the Swoosh label in 2004 for the first time. Later, the duo experimented with multiple silhouettes, including the Air Max 1.

In 2004, HUF and the Swoosh label launched two makeovers for the Air Max 1. One is still highly sought after as a general release, and the second was a friends and family pair, made only in 24 units. The general release pair was sold via Kieth Hufnagel's streetwear and sneaker shops in San Francisco.

HUF x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers celebrate the 20th anniversary of the HUF and Swoosh label's partnership

The upcoming HUF x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers celebrate the 20th anniversary of the HUF and Swoosh label's partnership (Image via Sportskeeda)

The San Francisco-based imprint, HUF, has been in a long-term partnership with the Swoosh label and its SB (skateboarding) label. The duo's partnership bridged the gap between streetwear, fashion, and skateboarding choices. The upcoming collaboration is a nod to Keith Hufnagel, HUF's founder, who died in 2020 in a lost battle with brain cancer.

The latest Air Max 1 sneaker is a further celebration of the dynamic duo's 20th anniversary celebration. The duo has already worked with multiple silhouettes, including the Dunk High, SB Dunk Low, Air Trainer 1, Air Force 1, and Air Max 1. The upcoming Air Max 1 sneaker was previously launched in 2004 when collaborations were very rare.

Expand Tweet

Nike debuted the Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987, which began as a running silhouette and eventually turned into a lifestyle choice. The shoe was created by seasoned designer Tinker Hatfield, who is widely known for designing multiple Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Max 1, taking inspiration from the structure of the Pompidou Center in Paris and giving the sneaker model the first-ever visible air unit. The Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Expand Tweet

The upcoming sneaker collaboration with HUF comes in a "Medium Grey / Anthracite / Lively Lime" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of leather, nubuck, and suede materials.

The base is clad in a "Medium Grey" shade, which is contrasted with dark grey-hued suede panels accentuated upon the medial and lateral sidewalls and heels. These leather overlays have a glossy finish with a dark grey hue.

Another color is added with anthracite laces and Line Green accents on the swooshes, sock liners, and tongue tags. The look is finished off with a gray sole unit.