Hulu’s Back in the Groove season 1 contestants: How old are the 24 single men?

Back in the Groove will feature three women in their 40s who will be wooed by 24 men. However, the upcoming Hulu show isn’t the same as other dating shows, and neither is the age gap between participating men and women.

The youngest of the lot amongst the men set to appear in the show is 22 years old while the oldest is aged 32. They say age is just a number, and the cast of the show is going to prove just how true that is.

The show’s press release reads as:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic – where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE."

Meet the 24 singles set to appear in Back in the Groove

On Hulu's Back in the Groove, three women in their 40s will make their way to the Groove Hotel to find multiple things - a perfect fling, true love, or even something in between.

The press release states that the show is their chance to break down walls that are built for older women and battle the double standards of society.

The upcoming show will give older women a chance to be wooed by men half their age as the contestants do everything in their power to impress them and stay on the show for as long as possible. Since power lies with women, whatever they want, they will get, including the opportunity to send people home.

The 24 men set to appear on Hulu's new dating show, Back In The Groove, are:

29-year-old Akio from Miami

28-year-old Billy from New York

30-year-old Cru from Provu

28-year Diogo from Los Angeles

29-year-old Domonic from Chesapeake

29-year-old Enrico from New York

30-year-old Gary from Cleveland

29-year-old Giuseppe from Las Vegas

31-year-old Greg from Los Angeles

26-year-old Hunter from Tuscon

24-year-old Josh Taylor from Capetown (living in Miami)

31-year-old Josh Teasley from Los Angeles

27-year-old Lee from Ann Arbor

28-year-old Leroy from Philadelphia

28-year-old Luis from Miami

30-year-old Matt B from Nashville

28-year-old Matt F from Atlanta

25-year-old Mike from Los Angeles

29-year-old Quentin from Atlanta

27-year-old Remy from Indianapolis

28-year-old Robert from Cranston

22-year-old Steven from Miami

32-year-old Tashi from San Fransisco

25-year-old Tate from San Antonio

While most of the men set to appear on Back in the Groove are ready to meet the three women, there is one who has entered the show with a big secret.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Back In The Groove's contestant Steven revealed that one of the women is his mother. The only woman out of the three who comes from Miami is Steph, so it’s a possibility that the 41-year-old singer who is ready to appear on the Hulu show is Steven’s mother.

Meanwhile, another cast member, Hunter, revealed a little bit about the kind of women he’s into. In a promo, he told Brooke Mora, the 42-year-old fitness model from Los Angeles:

"I have severe mommy issues, which has always attracted me to an older woman."

The four-day special, Back In The Groove, is set to premiere on Hulu on Monday, December 5.

