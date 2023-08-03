Hulu's Demons and Saviors: 3 things to know about the case against Christina Boyer

On April 14, 1992, Christina Boyer was arrested on suspicion of murdering her infant daughter, Amber. Her then-partner David Herrin was sent to prison for 20 years for being an acquaintance for murder and child cruelty, while Boyer was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Christina Boyer's story will be explained in detail in Hulu's upcoming documentary titled Demons and Saviors, which will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Boyer reportedly had a tremulous upbringing. Her childhood was ravaged by physical, s*xual, and mental abuse. Things didn't change in her teens as she ended up dating a couple of men who did nothing but harm her.

The most mysterious part of her case is that Boyer apparently possessed telekinetic powers. She was nicknamed "Columbus poltergeist kid" and got attention from a number of journalists and reporters.

As of 2023, she is still imprisoned for the murder of her daughter.

A victim of abuse, and 2 other shocking details about Christina Boyer

1) A life filled with agony and misery

Christina Boyer was born on October 23, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. Her problems began very early in life because her mother was addicted to drugs. Unable to care for her three-year-old daughter any longer, Boyer's biological mother handed her to Franklin County Children’s Services. She was soon adopted by a couple, John and Joan Resch.

Her name was changed to Tina Resch but things got seemingly worse. She was molested by her foster brother when she was 12 and got no help from her adoptive parents.

She ran away from home and married a man called James Bennett when she was 16. However, her husband constantly r*ped, gagged, and beat her up. She gave birth to her daughter Amber on September 29, 1988, when she was 19.

2) Life after Amber's birth

Tina Petition Project @TinaPetition Pictured left to right: Lydia Roll (Mrs. William Roll), Amber (Christina's daughter), psychology professor-parapsychologist William G. Roll, PhD, Christina Boyer (formerly Tina Resch), gathered for Thanksgiving dinner at a country club in Villa Rica, Georgia, November 28, 1991. pic.twitter.com/vb3oqRi4PK

Boyer didn't see her daughter's birth as a curse. She, in fact, believed that getting pregnant saved her life. Amber was named after a girl her mother knew when she was in foster care.

"Getting pregnant saved my life. I always said if I ever had a baby, that that’s what I would grow up and name her," Boyer recalled.

Christina Boyer wanted her daughter to have a good life so she called things off with James Bennett and married a man named Larry. Unfortunately, Larry also turned out to be an abuser.

However, things seemed to change for her when she met a man called David Herrin. Boyer and Herrin began dating in 1992. With that, Boyer began progressing towards a better life.

3) Amber's murder

James A. Conrad @James_A_Conrad Oct 23, 2019—Today is the 50th birthday of Christina Boyer—1984's telekinetic teen Tina Resch. Imprisoned for life w/out trial in state of Georgia USA since age 22. Passed polygraph. One of two crimes she reluctantly pled guilty to didn't even occur, said medical examiner, judge. pic.twitter.com/vEkKtV5sgz

Amber was described as a hyperactive toddler but nothing out of the ordinary. She required constant supervision and was different from Herrin's daughter, Ashley, who was much calmer and quieter.

On April 14, 1992, Boyer went off to work while Herrin kept an eye on Amber. This was the last time she saw her daughter alive. When she returned home, she found her partner in the driveway. Herrin told her that Amber wouldn't wake up from her slumber. The infant was found unconscious and pale.

She was rushed to the hospital but young Amber had already breathed her last. Christina Boyer was soon sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her daughter.

The convict has claimed to be innocent since her imprisonment.