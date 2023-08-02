Who was Christina Boyer and where is she now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Hulu's Demons and Saviors

Christina Boyer was a popular name in the 1980s for a very uncanny reason: telekinesis. Even though she possessed powers like the famous film character Matilda, things went south for her in 1992. She was sentenced to prison for the murder of her daughter, Amber.

It's been close to 30 years since the passing of Amber, but her mother is still behind bars at Georgia’s Pulaski State Prison. To this day, Christina has maintained her innocence. Furthermore, there are several journalists and reporters who have taken her side. They argued that the law was not fair to her. To learn about this horrific case, tune in to the documentary Demons and Saviors, which will be released on Hulu on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Everything to know about Christina Boyer before Hulu releases Demons and Saviors

1) Birth and upbringing

Christina Boyer was born on October 23, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. Her childhood had always been troublesome, as her mother was a heroin addict. Unable to provide for her daughter, she gave her up to Franklin County Children’s Services.

James A. Conrad @James_A_Conrad Unsolved Mystery—35 years later—March 1984 USA the Columbus poltergeist Tina Resch spontaneous telekinesis case. CSICOP dismissed it as a "simple hoax." Open-minded scientists are still waiting for a magician to throw a phone 7 times in a row—covertly—in front of close witnesses. pic.twitter.com/ZnVPkZJpPn

Boyer was almost three years old when she was adopted by John and Joan Resch. The couple was very respected in the community because they had a history of charity and fostering children. Several kids were under their roof, but unfortunately, things got worse for the new member of the family.

At the age of 12, she was regularly molested by one of her foster brothers. When she opened up to John and Joan, they turned a blind eye.

She said,

"Finally, I did tell them, but they didn’t believe me and slapped my face."

Christina Boyer's name was even changed to Tina Resch when she was living with this family.

2) Telekinesis and rise in popularly

Around the age of 14, Boyer began noticing strange occurrences around her house whenever she got angry or upset. Objects around her house used to move on their own, even though she didn't touch them. She was nicknamed the "Columbus poltergeist kid," and a number of journalists flocked to Ohio to cover her story.

Tina Petition Project @TinaPetition Pictured left to right: Lydia Roll (Mrs. William Roll), Amber (Christina's daughter), psychology professor-parapsychologist William G. Roll, PhD, Christina Boyer (formerly Tina Resch), gathered for Thanksgiving dinner at a country club in Villa Rica, Georgia, November 28, 1991. pic.twitter.com/vb3oqRi4PK

A parapsychologist named Bill Roll became particularly interested in her case and moved in with the Reschs. He and an assistant filmed Boyer in several instances throughout the day and concluded that there was something special about the girl.

Roll wrote,

"One of the most convincing cases of poltergeist activity (he had ever seen)."

When Christina Boyer turned 15, he even invited her to live with him in North Carolina. She agreed without hesitation.

3) Amber's death

James A. Conrad @James_A_Conrad Oct 23, 2019—Today is the 50th birthday of Christina Boyer—1984's telekinetic teen Tina Resch. Imprisoned for life w/out trial in state of Georgia USA since age 22. Passed polygraph. One of two crimes she reluctantly pled guilty to didn't even occur, said medical examiner, judge. pic.twitter.com/vEkKtV5sgz

After Boyer returned to Ohio, she ran away with a man named James Bennett at the age of 16. She claimed she married him to get away from her family, but that too didn't work out for her as James turned out to be a monster. She was repeatedly r*ped, gagged, beaten, and abused.

She gave birth to Amber when she was 19 and got away from James. She began dating a man named David Herrin, who had a daughter of his own. On April 14, 1992, Boyer left for work when Herrin was looking after Amber. When she returned home, Herrin told her that he could not wake her daughter up.

Amber was taken to the hospital and declared dead. After a lengthy investigation, Herrin was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child cruelty, while Christina Boyer is still behind bars.

Demons and Saviors will be released on Hulu on Thursday, August 3, 2023.