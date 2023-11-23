Hulu’s Letterkenny season 12: Release date, cast and plot explored

Exciting updates regarding Letterkenny season 12 coincide with the release of its final episodes, creating a buzz as fans eagerly await the show's culmination. All episodes are scheduled to be released on Crave by December 25, following which it will be available on Hulu on December 26, 2023.

Since its debut in 2016, Letterkenny has become a timeless favorite, cleverly poking fun at life in the Canadian countryside. The endearing group known as the Hicks, led by Wayne (Jared Keeso), along with Daryl (Nathan Dales), Katy (Michelle Mylett), and Dan (K. Trevor Wilson), along with their lively circle of friends and family, find themselves in all sorts of hilarious situations with a dose of good-natured Canadian language.

Letterkenny: Meet the creative minds behind the hit series

Jared Keeso is the driving force behind Letterkenny, juggling multiple roles as an executive producer, co-writer, star, and the creative mind behind the series. Keeso, along with Tierney, have played key roles in the development and writing of the show. Additionally, Tierney takes on the role of director of the series, which features a talented cast including Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, and K. Trevor Wilson.

Jared Keeso (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Jacob Tierney is another key player, handling the roles of executive producer, director, and co-writer duties. Mark Montefiore serves as an executive producer, while Kara Haflidson takes on the role of producer for New Metric Media.

The collaboration between New Metric Media, Play Fun Games, and Bell Media gave the series its life. The series receives financial backing and support from the Canadian Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, and the Bell Fund, along with contributions from the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. Additionally, New Metric Media is in charge of distributing the series.

Originating as a YouTube web series under the title Letterkenny Problems, the show caught the attention of Crave, leading to its television commission in March 2015. Released in February 2016, the sitcom unfolds the escapades of the town's residents in the fictional setting of Letterkenny, a rural community nestled in Ontario, Canada.

The hilarious plot of Letterkenny season 12

Letterkenny Season 12 is set in the fictional town of Letterkenny, Ontario, and focuses on the lives of its residents. The residents are, in fact, divided into three groups - the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming season doesn't really follow a strict story but instead highlights the day-to-day adventures of the folks living in the small town, like in the earlier seasons. The main characters, known as the Hicks, are always engaged in fights throwing witty insults at the other groups in the town - the Skids and the Hockey Players.

While it's not clear what exactly the three factions will be up to, early reports from the first season hint at the Hicks getting involved in a fancy nightclub and experiencing a lively comedy night.

A quick look at the cast of Letterkenny season 12

As Letterkenny Season 12 gears up for its grand farewell, fans can rest assured that the familiar faces we've come to love will be making a comeback. Leading the team is Jared Keeso, the co-creator and star known for playing the role of Wayne and the witty Shoresy since the show began.

The rest of the core cast members, including Nathan Dales as Daryl, Michelle Mylett as Katy, and K. Trevor Wilson as Dan, are practically confirmed to return. Fans can expect to see other regulars like Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, and Evan Stern reprising their roles.

Expand Tweet

With the series heading towards the season finale, it remains uncertain which other beloved characters of the show might make a special appearance.

Nevertheless, fans can mark their calendars for the release dates of December 25 and December 26, 2023, on Crave and Hulu as the much-awaited Letterkenny Season 12 gets ready to grace our screens.

With the release just around the corner, gear up for a rollercoaster of fun, insults, and camaraderie. Letterkenny Season 12 will prove to be a perfect send-off for the fans who have enjoyed each season and every character leading up to this final installment.