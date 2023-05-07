Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic has finally finished the post-production phase after almost two decades of waiting and surviving two COVID-19 lockdowns. The film stars Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, Hala Finley, and William Fichtner in the lead roles.

The movie's first look was released quite recently, and though a lot of editing still remains, there's a good chance that Rodriguez will finally be able to finish his dream project and show it to the world.

Hypnotic began as a screenplay in 2002 when Robert Rodriguez once called it "one of his favorite stories."

The film stars Hollywood veteran Ben Affleck as Daniel Rourke, a hardened detective who loses his daughter under mysterious circumstances and delves into the secret world of psychics. The movie, which plays on the conspiracy theory that psychics have mind-bending powers, promises to be a wild ride full of unexpected twists and turns.

Hypnotic had its limiited debut at SXSW on March 12 and is set for official release on May 12, 2023.

Hypnotic cast explored: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, Hala Finley, and others star in the detective thriller

1) Ben Affleck plays Detective Daniel Rourke

Affleck plays a hard-headed, no-nonsense kind of guy with a soft spot for his daughter, Minnie. Determined to find his missing daughter, Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world.

2) Hala Finley plays Dominique Rourke

Daniel's daughter, Dominique Rourke, is played by Hala Finley, who mysteriously disappears in front of his eyes. Danny's search for his daughter leads him to uncover a world of psychics and conspiracy that questions his own reality.

3) Alice Braga plays Diana Cruz

Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad) stars as Diana Cruz, a hypnotic with her own psychic powers who is on the run from a secret organization. She joins forces with Danny to find his daughter and take down the evil group responsible for her disappearance.

4) William Fichtner as Dellrayne

Meanwhile, William Fichtner (The Dark Knight) plays the main antagonist of the film, a mysterious bank thief and mastermind. Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by the lethal specter, who has become a criminal mastermind thanks to his powers of persuasion.

The rest of the cast also includes Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), John Ortiz (Ad Astra), and Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express). A "work-in-progress" cut of the film was screened at the SXSW Festival on March 12, 2023, to rave reviews, providing a PR boost for Rodriguez's dream project.

Hypnotic is a passion-project for director Robert Rodriguez

Director Robert Rodriguez will also produce the movie through his Troublemaker Studios banner. He will be joined by former Warner Bros exec Jeff Robinov and John Graham for Studio 8, Mark Gill and Lisa Ellzey for Solstice, Guy Daniella, and Rodriguez's son, Racer Rodriguez.

The father and son duo also co-wrote the screenplay, alongside Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla). In an interview, Rodriguez described Hypnotic as a "Hitchcock thriller on steroids," promising viewers a lot of twists and turns.

Rodriguez has been pouring his heart and soul into this movie for years, and he's over the moon to finally unveil it to the world. The movie was recently shown at SXSW, and the audience's reaction left Rodriguez feeling emotional and grateful.

The creator can't wait for movie lovers everywhere to buckle up for an unforgettable journey filled with mind-blowing surprises. With a cast that's sure to dazzle and a plot that's endlessly intriguing, Hypnotic is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling rides of the year.

Hypnotic releases in theatres on May 12, 2023.

