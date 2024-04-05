Hyundai Motor Securities predicts HYBE K-pop group comebacks and releases for 2024 including a BTS world tour in 2025

According to Hyundai Motor Securities, a BTS solo album is anticipated in the second quarter of 2024, while TXT, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and Enhypen are expected to have significant comebacks. BTS' J-Hope released his second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 along with a docuseries of the same title on March 29, 2024, ushering in a new age of BTS members' second chapter as soloists.

Furthermore, the South Korean media outlet predicted an upcoming BTS world tour in 2025 would enable HYBE to earn triple the revenues generated in 2023 considering the group's calling off their 2020 MAP OF THE SOUL tour due to COVID-19.

The biggest boy band and an international K-pop sensation BTS has fans waiting for them to roll out on a world tour as soon as they return from their military services.

Hyundai Motor Securities estimated that HYBE's operational profit for the first quarter of this year would be 19.5 billion won, a 62.9% drop from the same time the previous year.

Expand Tweet

Even with the return of significant players, Hyundai Motor Securities estimated that yearly sales growth would only be 8.3% and operating profit growth would only be 1.5% in light of the first quarter's profit loss.

BTS’ solo album, TXT, SEVENTEEN & NewJeans comeback to release along with two upcoming world tours

Another gigantic leap in HYBE's revenue is coming, according to Kim Hyun-yong—a researcher at Hyundai Motor Securities—with the NewJeans global Tour in 2024 and the BTS full global tour in 2025 scheduled to begin next year.

The comeback also demonstrated that the size of the stadium tour—which BTS was forced to postpone in 2020 because of the coronavirus—is anticipated to grow dramatically.

Kim Hyun-yong emphasized that while 2.2 million people attended BTS's last tour at the time, a maximum of 3 million people are anticipated to attend the tour beginning next year, which would include at least 50 performances.

The first single album will be released on May 24 and then again on June 21, according to a news release by NewJeans via their Phoning app. The title tune and the second song, Bubble Gum, are both from the debut single album, How Sweet.

Subsequently, the rookie girl group from ADOR (operated under HYBE) is going to make their formal debut in Japan by releasing a Japanese single album with the songs Right Now and Supernatural, which is the title track.

Instrumental versions of their two tracks will be included on both single CDs.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Hyundai Motor Securities stated that the primary cause of HYBE's 62.9% drop in operating profit in the first quarter of 2024 is that album sales have dropped by 29% and by half when compared to the same time in 2023.

The fact that the two rookie teams formed so quickly was considered a good analysis, nevertheless.

Furthermore, it was anticipated that when the expenses of rookie debuts for TWS and ILLIT were taken into account, operational profit would drop dramatically. The fifth-generation girl group ILLIT debuted under BELIFT LABE (HYBE subsidy) with their EP Super Real Me, released on March 25, 2024.

Additionally, TWS debuted on January 22, 2024, under Pledis Entertainment (operated under HYBE) with the extended play (EP) Sparkling Blue.

TWS's first album is demonstrating its eagerness with overall sales that are getting close to 500,000 copies, while ILLIT's debut album broke the record for the most first-week sales of any girl group debut with 380,000 copies shipped in its first week.

The agency's star idol group SEVENTEEN is also set to release another comeback in the second quarter. With their new album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, the group will return on April 29, 2024, after a historic year in 2023 as they won their first Daesang at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Expand Tweet

Using their official social media page, SEVENTEEN revealed their return itinerary on April 3, 2023. In honor of their comeback, the group is creating a unique website with an identical album domain name.

The upcoming album 17 IS RIGHT HERE and the music video for the lead single will finally be released on April 29, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

In addition, prior to the album's release, they will be providing a track sampler and tracklist. GOING SVT SPECIAL, a participatory program created particularly for the fans, which is also the event that stands out on the agenda.

Additionally, the third "minisode" of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 2024 comeback series will be released. Their initial song, Deja Vu, and the mini-album, aptly named TOMORROW, debuted in April 2024.

The music list for Minisode: TOMORROW, which was published on April 1, 2024, contains I'll See You There Tomorrow, Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix), Miracle, The Killa (I Belong to You), Quarter Life, and the track "- — — — ·-· ·-· — ·–" (titled as such).

Hyundai Motor Securities cut its projected price target for HYBE's shares on April 4, 2024, from 330,000 won (USD 243.93) to 280,000 won (USD 206.97).

The company stated that lower album sales and more expenses from new artist debuts would likely result in a considerable decline in operational profit in the first quarter.