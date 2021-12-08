‘I Am Jazz’ fans disappointed with Jazz Jennings' way of handling weight issues

I Am Jazz Season 7 aired its second episode on Wednesday. This season focuses on Jazz Jennings’ weight and mental health, but fans are disappointed with the way the season has shaped up so far.
In the latest episode of I Am Jazz, Jennings' siblings came up with fun-filled activities to encourage them. They, in fact, celebrated Father’s Day in a way that benefitted Jennings. But their constant excuses and confidence issues may have irked some fans.
Check out fans’ reaction:
All about ‘I Am Jazz’ episode 2
I Am Jazz Season 7 episode 2 began with TS Madison’s live conversation with Jennings’ mother, Jeanette Jennings.
In the premiere episode, which ended with the live show, Jeanette spoke about her daughter’s mental health, and that it was not something caused by her surgeries.
Later, Jennings’ siblings started trying to help their sister in every possible way in an attempt to boost her confidence and encourage her towards a healthy lifestyle. The siblings also organize a mixer where several members of LGBTQIA+ community gather to ask Jennings some questions.
The last season showed that the I Am Jazz star’s gender affirmation surgeries were complete and that she was ready to go to her dream university, Harvard. But then, she fell into depression and started gaining weight, reaching 234lb. She also has a binge-eating disorder.
What to expect from the next episode?
In the upcoming episode of I Am Jazz, the titular star will visit a dietician along with her mother and grandmother. As she lists out her calorie-filled breakfast items, Jennings’ grandmother will be seen unhappy with them.
I Am Jazz episode 3 will also show, Jazz's cisgender brother, Sander, re-connecting with his tr*nsgender friend via video call.
Season 7 will be mostly centered around Jennings’ weight loss struggle and whether she will go to Harvard this semester.
I Am Jazz airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on TLC.