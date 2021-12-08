‘I Am Jazz’ fans disappointed with Jazz Jennings' way of handling weight issues

I Am Jazz Season 7 aired its second episode on Wednesday. This season focuses on Jazz Jennings’ weight and mental health, but fans are disappointed with the way the season has shaped up so far.

In the latest episode of I Am Jazz, Jennings' siblings came up with fun-filled activities to encourage them. They, in fact, celebrated Father’s Day in a way that benefitted Jennings. But their constant excuses and confidence issues may have irked some fans.

Check out fans’ reaction:

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 Somebody tell Jazz that people can overcome addiction. She’s throwing the word around as if it’s a valid excuse. #IAmJazz Somebody tell Jazz that people can overcome addiction. She’s throwing the word around as if it’s a valid excuse. #IAmJazz

Pam Vazquez @VazquezPam twitter.com/TanerSteve/sta… Steve @TanerSteve I don’t think if you have a daughter with an eating disorder that a watermelon eating contest or any type of eating contest is the right way to go ! #IAmJazz I don’t think if you have a daughter with an eating disorder that a watermelon eating contest or any type of eating contest is the right way to go ! #IAmJazz Jazz needs to stop making everything about herself. She has to learn to let others eat and to have control not to over eat herself. #IamJazz Jazz needs to stop making everything about herself. She has to learn to let others eat and to have control not to over eat herself. #IamJazz twitter.com/TanerSteve/sta…

Heavy D @Low_Profile1277



I don't think Jazz really cares about herself.



#IAmJazz Clearly Jazz's brothers and sister haven't seen Tammy on #1000lbsisters I don't think Jazz really cares about herself. Clearly Jazz's brothers and sister haven't seen Tammy on #1000lbsisters. I don't think Jazz really cares about herself. #IAmJazz https://t.co/oH5daM14C2

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 #IAmJazz Let her ass keep getting fat!! She don't want help. Or trying to stretch this storyline out. But at 234, 20yrs old. She's going to end up on #my600lblife #IAmJazz Let her ass keep getting fat!! She don't want help. Or trying to stretch this storyline out. But at 234, 20yrs old. She's going to end up on #my600lblife https://t.co/5ioTVTbAmd

'

allison 🙄💁🏻‍♀️🍞🐝 @t1dcutiepods Jazz is about to say that her current body is the body she's always wanted/dreamed of. Watch this bullshit. Straight-up lies. #IAmJazz Jazz is about to say that her current body is the body she's always wanted/dreamed of. Watch this bullshit. Straight-up lies. #IAmJazz

Pam Vazquez @VazquezPam twitter.com/TTsanatelis/st… Terry T... @TTsanatelis

it's all eating habits hmmmm I have a cousin whom@ nearly dame age as jazz was also taking anti depressants 💊 they made her gain in excess of 140 xtra lbs

#waterRetention

Folks am.i wrong ?????

those phsych 💊 make you gain gain gain #IAmJazz her brothers saysit's all eating habits hmmmm I have a cousin whom@ nearly dame age as jazz was also taking anti depressants 💊 they made her gain in excess of 140 xtra lbsFolks am.i wrong ?????those phsych 💊 make you gain gain gain #IAmJazz her brothers saysit's all eating habits hmmmm I have a cousin whom@ nearly dame age as jazz was also taking anti depressants 💊 they made her gain in excess of 140 xtra lbs #waterRetention Folks am.i wrong ?????those phsych 💊 make you gain gain gain https://t.co/ynTkIgRqJc Maybe she wants attention from having another problem? #IAmJazz Maybe she wants attention from having another problem? #IAmJazz twitter.com/TTsanatelis/st…

𝕊𝕔𝕙𝕣𝕒𝕞 🔴 Statman Gaz stan @schram @t1dcutiepods Don't know what type, but Tammy definitely does. Give Jazz a few more watermelon eating contests and she'll get there too @t1dcutiepods Don't know what type, but Tammy definitely does. Give Jazz a few more watermelon eating contests and she'll get there too

All about ‘I Am Jazz’ episode 2

I Am Jazz Season 7 episode 2 began with TS Madison’s live conversation with Jennings’ mother, Jeanette Jennings.

In the premiere episode, which ended with the live show, Jeanette spoke about her daughter’s mental health, and that it was not something caused by her surgeries.

Later, Jennings’ siblings started trying to help their sister in every possible way in an attempt to boost her confidence and encourage her towards a healthy lifestyle. The siblings also organize a mixer where several members of LGBTQIA+ community gather to ask Jennings some questions.

The last season showed that the I Am Jazz star’s gender affirmation surgeries were complete and that she was ready to go to her dream university, Harvard. But then, she fell into depression and started gaining weight, reaching 234lb. She also has a binge-eating disorder.

What to expect from the next episode?

In the upcoming episode of I Am Jazz, the titular star will visit a dietician along with her mother and grandmother. As she lists out her calorie-filled breakfast items, Jennings’ grandmother will be seen unhappy with them.

I Am Jazz episode 3 will also show, Jazz's cisgender brother, Sander, re-connecting with his tr*nsgender friend via video call.

Season 7 will be mostly centered around Jennings’ weight loss struggle and whether she will go to Harvard this semester.

I Am Jazz airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on TLC.

