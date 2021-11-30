When will 'I Am Jazz' Season 7 premiere? Release date and more

TLC's hit reality series I Am Jazz is finally returning with its highly anticipated Season 7. Fans are eager to know what the now-21-year-old high school grad and LGBTQ+ activist is up to.

Jazz Jennings' life and transitions have been documented for the public eye for over five years. Premiering on November 30, the new season will see Jazz come to terms with recent body changes and a possible future at Harvard University.

Read on to find out all about the upcoming season of I Am Jazz.

When is 'I Am Jazz' Season 7 releasing?

I Am Jazz Season 7 is set to air on November 30, 2021, at 9:00 PM EST on TLC.

First look of 'I Am Jazz' Season 7

The trailer for the hit reality series revolves around Jazz accepting herself while dealing with fat-shaming commentary from her loved ones.

“I started binge-eating, and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight,” Jazz explains in the trailer. “And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today.”

In the video clip, Jazz's grandmother comments on her niece's breakfast habits. The reality star's sister Ari is also seen talking about how much butter Jazz puts on her pasta at dinner.

“I do experience fat-shaming from my family,” Jazz explains. “It makes me feel really humiliated.”

Here's a trailer for the new season:

All about 'I Am Jazz' Season 7

The 21-year-old actress is seen battling her mental health and overeating issues in the new season of I Am Jazz.

In Season 7, Jazz's brother Sander will be exploring his love life as he goes on an ice skating date with transgender woman Hope. He is also seen having an emotional conversation with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint in a jacuzzi.

The entire family is going through major changes as Jazz's brother Griffen enters his second year of law school and her sister Ari moves to Arkansas for her PhD, leaving the house empty of Mr. and Mrs. Jennings.

President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals Howard Lee expressed his views on Jazz by saying:

“Alongside viewers and fans, we have watched Jazz grow into a beautiful, young woman and champion for transgender rights all over the world. Her advocacy and impact have made a significant mark in history, and we are honored to continue following her story in the next chapter of her life.”

I Am Jazz Season 7 premieres on November 30, 2021, at 9:00 PM EST on TLC.

