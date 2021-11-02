Who are Jazz Jennings' parents? 'I am Jazz' couple are private people

TLC's hit reality television series I Am Jazz revolves around Jazz Jennings' emotional and physical transition. But one can't ignore Jennings' parents, Greg and Jeanette, who play a pivotal role in helping others understand what she's going through.

Greg and Jeanette provide insight into parents struggling to understand what their trans children are dealing with. The duo prefer to keep a few things out of the spotlight. Read on to find out more about the private couple.

About Jazz Jennings' private parents

Greg and Jeanette aren't as mysterious as they'd like to be, considering they've appeared on every episode of I Am Jazz. However, the privacy and safety of their family is of utmost importance to the parents of four.

Jazz's parents didn't sign up for reality television for fame, but for some extra help in getting their daughter admitted to school as a girl. When they appeared on 20/20, they called themselves Scoot and Renee on screen.

Jeanette explained how difficult it was for ABC to get a hold on the family:

"It took them 10 months of wooing us to even convince us to do it. We were not ready to share something so personal."

Although they don't use fake names anymore, their real surname is still a secret. Jeanette revealed:

"Jennings is our pseudonym. It sort of make[s] life easier. We try to hide our real last name as much as possible. Our last name is a very Jewish, long last name. We found it easier at this point. She's known as Jazz Jennings. With the TV show, they're not going to tell anybody where we live. The TV show is not going to reference our true last name."

The couple have also managed to keep their Florida address a secret. In Season 6, Greg spoke about going "back to work" on the show but fans had no clue which job he was referring to.

How supportive are Jazz Jennings' parents?

Jeanette Jennings mentioned that supporting Jazz was a no-brainer as she always acted like a girl since she was a child.

"She liked anything sparkly and pink. And she's so feminine." - Jeanette said.

Jazz receives ample support from her father as well. Greg explained:

"Jeanette and I are in 100 percent agreement as to how we should raise Jazz. We don't encourage, we support. And we just keep listening to what she tells us."

Despite a lot of hatred and negative comments, the Jennings couple have never stopped supporting their family.

Greg and Jeanette founded the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which focuses on bringing awareness to trans rights and improving the lives of transgender individuals. They also have a licensed mental health counselor on board.

I Am Jazz Season 7 premieres on November 30, 2021 at 9:00 pm ET on TLC.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee