“The mother is delusional” - Fans react to Jeanette Jennings and Ts Madison’s interaction in ‘I Am Jazz’ premiere

I Am Jazz Season 7 kickstarted on Tuesday with Jazz Jennings struggling with mental health and weight gain. While fans started commenting that her anxiety could be the result of gender reassignment surgery, mother Jeanette Jennings disagreed.

Titled “My 234-lb Life,” the new season of I Am Jazz showed Jazz being overweight. Previously, viewers saw that her gender affirmation surgeries were completed and she was ready to go to Harvard, her dream university.

However, the perfectly happy girl changed her mind as she fell into depression. Due to her mental health, she put Harvard on hold and her family supported her.

I Am Jazz Season 7 featured popular LGBT community member Ts Madison, who got in an online live interaction with Jeanette and asked her whether Jazz’s mental problems began after the surgery.

Jeanette seemed to take the questions personally, and she responded by saying that her daughter’s mental health has nothing to do with the surgeries. According to Jeanette, Jazz was the happiest in the first year of her surgeries and her mental issues already existed way before that.

On the live show with Madison, Jeanette further explained that Jazz had always considered herself a girl and had made it clear that if she couldn’t transition, then she didn’t want to live. So the Jennings wanted her to know that she has options and they will do what Jazz wants.

Even after listening to Jeanette’s side of the story on I Am Jazz Season 7 Episode 1, fans called her “delusional.”

Here’s how fans reacted:

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 Im sorry Jeanette can't get pissed,after y'all open Pandora's box, @TsMadisonatl1 are asking questions ppl,fans, and not trans ppl want to kno. IJS #IAmJazz Im sorry Jeanette can't get pissed,after y'all open Pandora's box, @TsMadisonatl1 are asking questions ppl,fans, and not trans ppl want to kno. IJS #IAmJazz

Meagan @fierceskittle28 I feel like Jazz’s brothers and sister are more supportive of her journey at this point than her mother #IAmJazz I feel like Jazz’s brothers and sister are more supportive of her journey at this point than her mother #IAmJazz https://t.co/9vubznE40m

Steve @TanerSteve Surprised the mother doesn’t suggest stomach bypass operation ! #IAmJazz Surprised the mother doesn’t suggest stomach bypass operation ! #IAmJazz

Dawn 🟥 @Opticheart LOL i am watching #IAmJazz and the mother who is a narcissist fro what I can see says emphatically that there is absolutely no correlation between Jazz’s surgery and her current mental health. #sexnotgender LOL i am watching #IAmJazz and the mother who is a narcissist fro what I can see says emphatically that there is absolutely no correlation between Jazz’s surgery and her current mental health. #sexnotgender

Steve @TanerSteve Not for nothing I think the mother has a mental health issue #IAmJazz Not for nothing I think the mother has a mental health issue #IAmJazz

Jazz Jennings has food addiction, says mother

The premiere episode of I Am Jazz Season 7 was overwhelming. Viewers came out in support of Jazz, her mental health and weight gain struggles. Apparently, she has previously been diagnosed with a binge-eating disorder.

Speaking about Jazz’s weight, mother Jeanette said in an interview:

“She’s addicted to food, and you can’t kick that addiction until you’re ready to and it’s all on her.”

The family will be seen pushing Jazz to lose weight throughout the season. While some will encourage and support her in a kind way, a few members will be seeing “fat-shaming” her.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The trailer also showed Jazz admitting that she feels humiliated when her own family gives her a hard time because of her weight.

Edited by Prem Deshpande