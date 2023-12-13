"I blamed and shamed myself"- Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses Weight loss medications in latest cover story

The name of Oprah Winfrey rings out every time it is spoken, as does the influence of the talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and media proprietor. But Oprah, too, had to face demons of her own when not conquering the ones others face. For the media personality, this has always been dealing with her weight.v

For years, Oprah Winfrey has been allegedly shamed and discussed because of her weight, leading her to establish a negative image of herself in her mind. In a recent cover story for PEOPLE, Oprah opened up about her journey, her use of weight-control medication, and her overall healthy routines that have kept her afloat over the years.

Speaking about the stigma of her weight and her image in public, Winfrey said,

"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years...I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself...I was on the cover of some magazine and it said, 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy."

She expressed how this made her feel, adding,

"I didn’t feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault."

Now 69 years old, soon to be 70, Winfrey recounts that she has a better hold over her body and mind than ever before. She also accepted how weight-loss medications have helped her achieve this over the years.

"I had to prove I had the willpower to do it"- Oprah Winfrey on her weight loss journey

While body acceptance has now become a more relevant topic, Oprah has persisted through everything for much longer. And her journey to body weight reduction goes beyond just body image issues; it is also about a healthy lifestyle.

So over time, Winfrey, who was already aware of the things she needed to do to achieve an optimum lifestyle, decided to prove that she had the willpower to do them as well. This culminated in a journey that led Winfrey to her current best.

Speaking about this, Winfrey said,

"[Weight fluctuations] occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yo-ing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing."

She then started her journey towards a healthier lifestyle following her knee surgery in 2021. Winfrey expanded,

"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends....I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."

This started the routine that she continues to practice currently, and it does include weight-loss medications. She added,

"I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way..."

Speaking of the medications, she added,

"I was actually recommending it to people long before I was on it myself."

Ultimately, Oprah Winfrey is currently at peace with where she is, something that everyone who puts in an effort to lead a healthier lifestyle should.

Oprah has recently worked as a producer on The Color Purple's musical reimagining. The film is set to premiere at Christmas.