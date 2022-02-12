×
Create
Notifications

“I am so bummed about Chris”: Fans upset with Chris Kirkpatrick being eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother

NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother (Image via iamckirkpatrick/Instagram)
NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother (Image via iamckirkpatrick/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 12, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Feature

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 has eliminated its third houseguest within ten days of its premiere. This time, the evicted contestant of Episode 7 was NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

As the episode started, Kirkpatrick had the idea that he would soon be the target of new Head of House (HOH) Miesha Tate and former HOH Todrick Hall. However, nobody assumed he would leave this early as Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey were nominated for the block.

The alliances are changing. 👀 Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and watch tonight’s LIVE eviction at 8/7c on @CBS. https://t.co/yOIwsoXdfk

During the veto meeting, Shanna Moakler used her power of veto to save Kressley from the block. Tate was left confused as she wanted Kressley out of the show, but he was now in the safe zone. So, the HOH decided to go with Hall’s plan and put Kirkpatrick in the block.

In the end, voters evicted the singer out of the show.

What do fans have to say about Chris Kirkpatrick’s elimination?

Kirkpatrick unknowingly dug his own grave by playing the game with integrity. In fact, fans felt that if he had lied on the show, he would have stayed longer.

Viewers were also upset with Hall for eliminating Kirkpatrick from Celebrity Big Brother. Check out how fans reacted:

I am so bummed about Chris! Ugh. #BigBrother #BB #CelebrityBigBrother
So bummed Chris is out, he was such a good player #CelebrityBigBrother
Damn I really wanted Chris K. to stay. He was my favorite player! #BBCeleb #CelebrityBigBrother #BigBrother #CelebBB
They voted for Chris noooo f them #cbbus3 #CBB3 #CelebrityBigBrother https://t.co/LLKfLC5kkF
Wait Todd votes to evict Chris!!!!??? #CelebrityBigBrother https://t.co/z64O3k8th9
I am actually very sad to see Chris Go I hate to say it but it should’ve been Todd because he isn’t even playing Chris is playing and playing it the way it’s supposed to be played.!. #CelebrityBigBrother
man i really liked chris kirkpatrick.. props to him for shaking it up and setting the underdogs up for success #CelebrityBigBrother
😩😩😩 Chris Kirkpatrick #CelebrityBigBrother https://t.co/QM6iq6Sld7
There's no way to play Big Brother, with integrity, Chris. Sorry, my guy. You have to be good in the art of deception, persuasion, and winning comps at the right time to shift power in the house #CelebrityBigBrother
Well I'm done with #CelebrityBigBrother until Chris comes back to vote for the winner. ✌🏻 #TeamKirkpatrick https://t.co/zPjSKSgW3x

Chris Kirkpatrick’s views after coming out of Celebrity Big Brother house

After being evicted, Kirkpatrick joined host Julie Chen Moonves on stage, where he expressed his feelings regarding his elimination. He said he was a bit surprised at Moakler voting for him out, but understood her position.

Kirkpatrick further stated that the house was dominated by Hall and Tate, which made the experience less fun. He confessed that he should have lied on the show, but he couldn’t do it.

Within 10 days, three houseguests, including Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kattan and Teddi Mellencamp, have left the reality TV series. Now, only six contestants remain.

The remaining houseguests include singer and dancer Todrick Hall, NBA player Lamar Odom, sitcom star Todd Bridges, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, UFC fighter Miesha Tate, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey and model/reality star Shanna Moakler.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 airs episodes on CBS and Paramount+ at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The season, unlike others, is relatively shorter, and will end on February 23.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी