“I came to help”: Song Joong-ki on his cameo appearance in Netflix’s ‘Queen of Tears,’ reprising his role as Vincenzo Cassano

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has made a special appearance in Queen of Tears, which has been streaming on Netflix since March 9, 2024. The high-budget Korean drama stars popular actors Kim Soo-hyun from It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Kim Ji-won from My Liberation Notes.

In episode 8, which aired on March 31, Song Joong-ki made a surprise cameo as Vincenzo, the female lead's (Hong Hae-in) divorce attorney. Hong Hae-in is played by the versatile actress Kim Ji-won, who is a chaebol heiress of the Queens Group in the Netflix drama. Kim Soo-hyun plays the character of her husband, who seems to be unhappy in their marriage.

In an interview with South Korean media outlet Newsen on March 31, 2024, the actor spoke about his experience on set. Song Joong-ki said,

"I came to help with the project, but I think I actually had more fun filming it. Please look forward to ‘Queen of Tears’ a lot."

Song Joong-ki shared that he enjoyed filming his cameo on the sets of Queen of Tears

For the unversed, Song Joong Ki portrayed the lead character in the popular K-drama Vincenzo. The popular series, which was released in 2021, follows the tale of an Italian-Korean lawyer by the name of Vincenzo Cassano, who was adopted by an Italian mafia family.

Vincenzo's method of work involved giving a dose of justice along with a taste of his own medicine as he got involved in a conglomerate fiasco. Song Joong-ki starred alongside Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, and more.

Meanwhile, the ongoing drama Queen of Tears follows the story of a South Korean conglomerate heiress, Hong Hae-in (KimJi-won), who is batting with a brain tumor. Due to her progressing state and heightened symptoms of hallucinations and memory loss, the doctors informed her that she only had 3 months to live.

Meanwhile, Hae-in's husband, Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), is unhappy in the marriage as the pair have separate bedrooms and barely talk to one another. However, his anger and resentment towards Hae-in start to melt away after he learns about her terminal illness. Across the eight episodes, the drama showcases the married couple's efforts to stay together as everything seems to be against them.

Hence, Song Joong-ki's cameo in episode 8 has added to the viewership rating of the show, which has been at an all-time high since its debut on March 9. Newsen reported that the Queen of Tears production crew also expressed their gratitude to actor Song Joong-ki for voluntarily making time despite his hectic schedule to see them.

"We are grateful to actor Song Joong-ki, who willingly took the time to come to us despite his busy schedule. There was a lot of admiration on the set for the charm of actor Song Joong-ki, who has an aura that overwhelms all directions with just his brief appearance."

The Vincenzo star added that he intended to leave a lasting impression through his special appearance in Queen of Tears.

"I plan to leave a strong impression with a role that exceeds everyone’s expectations.”

Queen of Tears is available for worldwide streaming on Netflix, and Nielsen Korea reported that, with an average countrywide rating of 12.8 percent, the most recent episode of the romantic drama topped the ratings for its broadcast time on all channels. In addition, 4,200,000 of the 30,000,000 viewed hours have been registered under the drama as of this writing.