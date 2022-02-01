When will 'I Can See Your Voice' Episode 5 air? Release date, music superstar, guest celebrities, and more

After a rocking episode last week, I Can See Your Voice Season 2 is set to arrive with Episode 5 on February 2. Fox's fun music reality show has gained immense popularity because of its quirky format of lip-syncing.

The show's format deals with a contestant identifying the good singers among six secret singers by watching them lip-sync in live duet performances. These singers are supposed to only disclose their profession and not anything else.

The contestant is supposed to guess the good singers without hearing their voices in three different rounds. I Can See Your Voice is an adaptation of the Korean music reality show The Masked Singer, which is already a big hit.

What's new this week on I Can See Your Voice?

One of the most entertaining elements of the show is the rotating judging panel, which helps contestants identify the good singer by observing the lip-syncing of the secret singers.

The panel consists of prolific celebrities like Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Every week, it is joined by new personalities who add oomph to the show.

This week, two new guest celebrity detectives, actress Jodie Sweetin and comedian Loni Love, will be appearing on the panel.

Not to forget, a music superstar also joins the panel. This week, the show brings singing sensation Macy Gray, who will perform with the last unidentified secret singer.

The contestant for the upcoming episode is Lauren Odom, a kickboxer by profession. The trailer for the new episode suggests that the show will be quite an adventure for her. Moreover, for guessing the good singer in every round, the contestant wins a whopping $15,000.

When will the show air?

Hosted by Ken Jeong, the show will air this Wednesday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX TV.

An exclusive clip from the show's latest trailer featured a mysterious princess lip-syncing on the show. Who is she, and can she become the contestant's ladder to the grand cash prize of $100,000?

Viewers shall find out in the upcoming episode.

Edited by Ravi Iyer