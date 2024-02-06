“I wasn't carried out of nowhere”: Killer Mike breaks silence after dramatic arrest at the 2024 Grammys

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles, rapper Killer Mike, who won three Grammys, including Best Rap Album, was escorted out of the venue by police, leaving many confused and concerned. LAPD later confirmed on X that Mike was arrested for a "physical altercation" that took place at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.

The department later confirmed that the 48-year-old rapper was booked for Misdemeanor Battery and later released. In a statement to People magazine, Mike confirmed that there was an incident with an "over-zealous security guard" at the Grammy's. In a phone interview with the Big Tigger Morning Show a day after the Grammys, he talked about the incident and said:

"I wasn't carried out of nowhere."

"We hit a speed bump, and then we hit back to the party": Killer Mike said on his arrest during the Grammys

On Sunday, 48-year-old veteran Atlanta rapper Killer Mike took home three Awards at the Grammys held in LA’s Crypto.com Arena. Mike’s single Scientists & Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane won the award for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Besides this, Mike’s 2023 album, Michael, took home the heavily sought-after award for Best Rap Album. To achieve this, Mike beat out Travis Scott’s Utopia, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, and Nas’ King’s Disease III.

However, Mike's night was overshadowed when a video of him being handcuffed and escorted out of the arena by the LAPD went viral. The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner shared the video. Gardner later confirmed that the arrest had nothing to do with anything that happened at the arena.

The LAPD later stated on X that the rapper was transported to the LAPD Central Division. The department wrote:

"On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court."

They added in another tweet:

"The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released."

Michael Santiago Render is Killer Mike's real name. A day after winning his trio of Grammy Awards, Mike did a phone interview with Big Tigger Morning Show where he talked about the arrest and said nothing had happened. He said:

"We winners. That's it. We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party," he said adding, "I wasn't carried out of nowhere."

The rapper later gave a statement to People magazine where he said there was "a lot" going on at the time, and there was also some confusion about which door his team should enter from. He told the outlet:

"We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

Killer Mike also encouraged people to listen to his Grammy-winning album Michael. He said he had received many calls from colleagues and fans asking him if he was okay. Mike revealed that he was "better than OK."

Killer Mike also told the publication that one more of his prayers were answered. The day after he won the Grammy, Mike learned that his son, who was waiting for a Kidney donor, had finally received a match. He said that they were all "elated" at the news.