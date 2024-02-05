"Must be surreal for him": Killer Mike gets arrested at the Grammys after bagging three awards, prompts wild reactions

American rapper Killer Mike was arrested shortly after winning three Grammys on Sunday, February 4, 2024. A video from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards shows the rapper being escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The video was first shared by Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter, which showed the Legend Has It singer being led away in handcuffs mid-ceremony.

Killer Mike bagged an award each for best rap song and best rap performance for his track Scientists and Engineers, and best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael. While the album was praised by fans and critics alike for its versatility, Scientists and Engineers featured powerful lyrics and stirring social commentary.

No official statement has been released regarding his arrest, although Chris Gardner speculated it was for a misdemeanor unrelated to the award ceremony.

Needless to say, the news prompted wild reactions from netizens.

Internet users react to Killer Mike's arrest mid-ceremony at the 66th Grammy Awards

As the video of Killer Mike being escorted out of the 2024 Grammy venue in handcuffs went viral, Twitterati was quick to share sarcastic quips and humorous memes on the same. While some also wondered why the rapper was arrested, others remarked that the officers could have made the arrest somewhere else.

Who is Killer Mike?

Killer Mike, real name Michael Santiago Render, hails from Atlanta and is known for his songs A.D.I.D.A.S., The Whole World, and Never Scared. His debut studio album, Monster (2003) was met with critical acclaim. He has collaborated with big names in the industry, including Outkast and Future.

His fifth studio album, R.A.P. Music (2012) was produced entirely by rapper and producer El-P. Following this, the two joined together to form Run the Jewels in 2013, debuting with their highly praised self-titled studio album.

The singer is known for his activism and support for socio-political causes like racial justice, police brutality, economic inequality, and education.

Neither Killer Mike nor his representative have released any statements regarding the arrest.