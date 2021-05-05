"I cried the rest of the day": Thaddea Graham reveals how Netflix's decision to cancel The Irregulars left her heartbroken

Netflix's shocking decision to cancel "The Irregulars" after just one season has left series lead Thaddea Graham heartbroken, and it has sparked an outcry of protest among fans.

A fresh, new supernatural take on the saga of Sherlock Holmes, The Irregulars is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and centers around the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of teenagers working with John Watson to solve macabre crimes taking place in Victorian London.

The series made it into Netflix's top 10 and even surpassed #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier in Nielsen’s weekly US streaming ratings in late April



Despite being panned by critics since its pilot on the 26th of March 2021, the show proved to be a hit with fans, as the performances, supernatural setting, and evergreen Sherlockian vibes, ended up striking a resonant chord with them.

However, fans were left distraught recently upon finding out that Netflix has decided to cancel the show after just one season.

The announcement came as a major surprise, considering the fact that the eight-part series landed on the streaming platform's top 10 list and even edged out Marvel behemoth, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," in Nielsen's weekly US streaming charts at the end of April.

thaddea's stories about the irregulars being canceled by netflix made me cry :( pic.twitter.com/VpNidJSkFk — anna 🥀 kbs supremacy (@lonelyangel1d) May 4, 2021

In light of this unfortunate development, series lead, Thaddea Graham, who played the role of the fiesty and headstrong Bea, recently took to Instagram to pay an emotional farewell to the series.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Thaddea Graham shared a montage of pictures from the show, alongside appreciative messages for the cast and crew.

From referring to series creator Tom Bidwell as a genius, to wishing she could fight to save the show, the 24-year-old actress issued a poignant statement in response to Netflix canceling The Irregulars.

She also revealed how she became emotional upon initially hearing of the show's cancellation:

"We got the news like a week ago and I cried for like 40 minutes to my agent on the phone and then I cried the rest of the day. You've been so supportive and engaged in the show since since day one. So much kindness and support and generosity. The engagement level has been unbelievable. "

Together with her co-stars Harrison Osterfield, Jojo Macari, McKell David and Darci Shaw, Thaddea Graham succeeded in bringing The Irregulars to life, ably assisted by Royce Pierrson's John Watson and Henry-Lloyd Hughes' strikingly different portrayal of Sherlock Holmes.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans took to Twitter to slam Netflix's decision to cancel The Irregulars:

Dear @netflix,

Why the hell did you cancel The Irregulars!? Please tell me this is a really bad joke and you're giving us a second season!#TheIrregulars — Venni (@soulless_hunter) May 5, 2021

IM SO ANGRY THEY CANCELLED THE IRREGULARS IM CRYING BYE LOL — C 🦋 LOKI era ‎✵ (@darlingmaximoff) May 4, 2021

no but I'm so mad that netflix canceled the irregulars... @netflix get your shit together please and stop canceling good shows while renewing riverdale again and again 💔 — elle || 17 days till SAI (@watchmeinacrown) May 4, 2021

@Netflix Excuse me but what is this BS about The Irregulars not being renewed for a second season? That show was outstanding. — Laura K (@LizeK316) May 4, 2021

rip the irregulars you will be missed pic.twitter.com/uKAXSqhNht — laila (@sofsrina) May 4, 2021

like dead ass @netflix what the heck — Daniella (she/her) (@yoodaniphantom) May 4, 2021

So making number one on the Nielsen charts is useless as now both this and away were canceled one month into their stay - despite topping the charts. And I wasted a binge on a story that will never conclude 🙄 pic.twitter.com/S5rGuURfEc — amanda please🔥 (@DrewviesMovies) May 4, 2021

I am kinda pissed off that Netflix cancelled The Irregulars. I really enjoyed it. What is with Netflix canceling good shows :/ — mimi is in her glee era again (@arvindarling) May 4, 2021

cannot believe the irregulars was cancelled but were getting a hype house reality show no one asked for @netflix wtf babes — 🧚🏻✨sad bitch✨🧚🏻 (@nbkares) May 4, 2021

So you're telling me Netflix cancelled The Irregulars but they'll produce a show for tiktokers? No thanks — Flo 🌸👻 (@Hxyflo) May 5, 2021

Dear @netflix, Please reconsider cancelling The Irregulars. I loved that show enough to watch it twice and was one of the shows I was most looking forward to all year. Having it cancelled makes me sad. — Wakeah Vigil (@wakeah_99) May 4, 2021

The cancelation of The Irregulars comes in the aftermath of Netflix's recent decision to greenlight a show on notable TikTok stable, The Hype House - a decision which resulted in severe criticism online.

With Netflix officially deciding not to go ahead with season 2 of The Irregulars, fans seem to have not only been deprived of yet another popular show, but also a definitive and much-needed sense of closure.