The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6: Sharon Carter as The Power Broker and Sam Wilson's Captain America headline a riveting finale

After leaving fans on the edge of their seats throughout a stellar five episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally reached the end of a glorious series run in an exhilarating fashion.

What initially started as a freewheeling watch, centered around the adventures of Steve Rogers' closest aides, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, gradually evolved into a darker, layered narrative as the series progressed.

Me after seeing Sam Wilson, a self respecting black man, as CAPTAIN AMERICA in episode 6

From the fast-paced action sequences to superlative performances by the cast, creators Marcus Spellman and Kari Skogland succeeded in devising a winning formula in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series has thrived upon a seamless blend of high-octane action and superhero drama deeply rooted in modern-day relevancy.

The series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an absolute thrill ride from start to finish. It not only shines as a masterclass in terms of visual storytelling but also as an exciting portal into an endless world of possibilities that lie ahead.

"We're gonna need a US Agent": Sam, Bucky, and John Walker shine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, end credits scene determines Sharon Carter's future

With the Flag-Smashers heading to New York to wage war on the Global Repatriation Council, the stage had been perfectly set up for a chaotic showdown in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.

Episode 6 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier kicks off with Bucky arriving at the GRC, where Sharon Carter, in disguise, waylays him.

The duo communicates with Sam Wilson, who makes a stunning entry in his gorgeous new Captain America get-up, taken right out of the comic books.

What follows is a baptism by fire for the new Captain America, as he engages in a thrilling fight sequence with Georges St. Pierre's Batroc.

With Bucky and Sharon's help, he is ultimately able to rescue the GRC members until an unhinged John Walker enters the picture.

Overpowered by his bloodlust and desire to exact revenge on Karli for Lemar's death, a brutal battle ensues between the duo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale until his better judgment ultimately prevails at a crucial juncture.

Setting his rage aside, Walker eventually teams up with Bucky and Sam to thwart The Flag Smasher's devious plans and save the GRC members in the process.

The action in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale then shifts to a nail-biting encounter between Sam, Karli, and Sharon Carter, the latter of whom is shockingly revealed to be The Power Broker, who had been working in tandem with The Flag Smashers and Batroc all along.

Unbeknownst to Sam, she attempts to get the better of Karli, only for things to go awry as the trio engages in a tense fight.

Despite Sam's best efforts to reason with Karli, their encounter results in her death at the hands of Sharon Carter.

What follows next in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a striking ode to Batman and Robin on the cover of DC's Death in The Family as Sam carries the body of Karli in an emotional, powerful frame:

In one of the most poignant moments witnessed across any Marvel show or movie, Sam "Captain America" Wilson gives a rousing speech about carrying the weight of the shield in a polarised nation. This stirring message resonates far and wide:

"Yet I'm still here, no super-serum, no blonde hair, no blue eyes. The only power I have is that I believe we can do better."

A nod of approval is exchanged between Sam and John, which marks a symbolic passing of the torch in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

However, John Walker's character arc remains shrouded in a conspicuous area of grey, given his interaction with Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who crowns him the "US Agent," replete with the ominous black attire from the comics.

Madame Hydra gave John Walker the suit and the U.S. Agent name.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends on a bittersweet note with Sam's tribute to Isaiah Bradley at the Captain America exhibit sure to strike a strong emotional chord with viewers across the globe.

Moreover, Bucky also succeeds in exorcising the demons of his Winter Soldier past, as he provides a much-needed sense of closure by emotionally revealing the truth to Yori Nakajima about the latter's son:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's post-credits scene leaves the door wide open for a second season. Sharon Carter gets an official pardon that now sets her devious plans as The Power Broker in motion.

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to a rollicking end, it seemingly ties into the universe of Baron Zemo's Thunderbolts.

Considering that he is being held captive in The Raft, with several sinister Marvel anti-heroes for company, the possibilities are indeed endless and exciting for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, moving forward.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans reacted to all that transpired in the action-packed finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends with a symbolic title card that reflects the new superhero dream team on the block: Captain America and The Winter Soldier.

With emotions running at an all-time high, a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier surely seems inevitable. The wait has officially begun.