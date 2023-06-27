"I cursed the day you were born”: Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence criticizes Tom Sandoval during WWHL appearance

This year's Vanderpump Rules' cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has made quite a splash, causing the show's fan following to surge. There are not only television stars who take part in the show's conversations but also Hollywood actresses.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence answered a number of interesting questions. In addition to sharing her perspective on what's happening in Hollywood, she also addressed some questions about reality TV.

In the course of her appearance on Andy Cohen's show, she answered a few questions about the Vanderpump Rules reunion drama.

Lawrence commented on how “eloquent” Ariana Madix was on the show and how the final reunion episode involving Raquel Leviss was “sickening, bizarre, and weird.” As Andy asked Lawrence what she would say to Tom Sandoval if he was present at the time, Jennifer Lawrence replied:

"I cursed the day you were born. you have bad skin. you have weirdly feminine in a bad way skin and there's no amount of spray tan that could ever change the texture of it."

Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

During a Los Angeles concert in March 2023, Ariana Madix saw some text messages Tom Sandoval received from Raquel and discovered he was cheating on her. Even though the cheating scandal broke around this year, People magazine reported that the affair had been going on for more than six months.

On May 17, 2023, Vanderpump Rules premiered its season 10 finale, with the cheating scandal exposed. Throughout the episode, Ariana was seen sharing her situation with her friends Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

In the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion, Ariana and Tom confirmed their relationship status for the first time. After nine years together, the couple decided to part ways. As before, Tom Sandoval was dating Kristen Doute, who also revealed back in 2014 that Tom Sandoval had cheated on her with Ariana.

At the beginning of the conversation, both Tom and Ariana denied the claim, but after a while, they agreed that they kissed while Tom was with Kristen.

Many of their co-stars reacted to the cheating scandal. The following is what Kristen posted on her social media:

"I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy. And you guys, Ariana, and I've been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That's what's up. Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home."

In addition, Ariana's brother Jeremy Madix took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident:

"It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line. This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

Raquel and Tom Sandoval have apologized on social media for what they have done and admitted to their actions.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," Tom Sandoval said.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is now available on Bravo.

