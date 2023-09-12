"I have decided to adopt": Kenya Moore made a big revelation on RHOA season 15 reunion pt. 2

Reunion part 2 of RHOA season 15 featured many revelations as well as confessions. One one hand, Ralph and Drew discussed their divorce, while the other featured the cast members sharing what was going on in their lives. September 10, 2023, marked the premiere of the second reunion part.

In this episode of RHOA season 15, Kenya revealed that she is planning to have a second child. Kenya shares a four-year-old daughter with ex Marc Daly. After getting married in June 2017, Kenya and Daly decided to separate in September 2019, due to some differences. When Andy Cohen asked Kenya about her plans for baby number two, Kenya responded that her daughter now wants a baby sister.

In addition, she explained how she is planning to do so in a different way:

“I have decided to adopt.”

In response to Shereé Whitfield's question regarding the age of the child she intends to adopt, Kenya replied, “Um, maybe 3 [or] 4.”

RHOA season 15 star Kenya Moore on welcoming a second child

RHOA star Kenya has previously talked about expanding her family during season 15. As part of a conversation with Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton on an August episode, Kenya shared that she is considering having another child. According to her, she still has embryos left that she preserved with Marc Daly.

Additionally, when Kandi asked Kenya if her ex was okay with her using the embryos, Kenya replied:

"When we signed the paperwork, it asked you, 'You can only choose one person,' and I was chosen. I need to get tested again, so she's going to do the ultrasound. But genetically speaking, it's so many things that can go wrong."

Additionally, the stars discussed the option of surrogacy, to which Kenya asked, “Would I feel jealous?" following the process of surrogacy, to which Kandi Burruss replied:

"When your baby gets here, it's going to be the same exact feeling — they're gonna have you in the hospital, in the bed. They're checking you in, too. And you're gonna have that baby with you, bonding."

She further added:

"It's definitely something you gotta be just comfortable with, in yourself, to be like, 'I don't care what nobody else thinks.' Because you're gonna get so many people to be like, 'Oh, you're only doing it because you're vain.’”

As part of that conversation, Kenya also explained that she would talk to her ex about this matter. Kandi then asked Kenya if she would still go through the process if her ex didn't give her "his blessing." Kenya went silent and didn't respond. As part of RHOA season 15, viewers were also provided with brief information regarding Kenya and her options for having another child.

Referring to her first pregnancy, Kenya Moore's doctor mentioned the following about the risks she will face if she becomes pregnant again:

“The risk of morbidity and mortality increases more as we give birth at older ages, so you know, you have to really make sure that you’re willing to take that risk. I know how that pregnancy was as well. After 32 years of practicing, that was probably the scariest delivery I’ve been in.”

In response to this, RHOA season 15 cast member Kenya shares her unwillingness to take any such risks.

Besides this, fans can watch all the episodes of RHOA season 15 on Bravo.